Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Polycab India Ltd
POLYCAB
6,754.15
|53.13
|1,01,654.12
|730.69
|0.52
|6,841.22
|648.65
KEI Industries Ltd
KEI
3,772.05
|51.76
|36,042.92
|226.55
|0.11
|2,914.79
|605.5
R R Kabel Ltd
RRKABEL
1,342.4
|50.45
|15,180.7
|127.74
|0.45
|2,217.84
|189.93
Finolex Cables Ltd
FINCABLES
962.5
|27.04
|14,720.41
|151.86
|0.83
|1,594.58
|300.71
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd
DIACABS
147.45
|223.41
|7,770.19
|7.75
|0
|333.81
|-16.66
