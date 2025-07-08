iifl-logo
Emgee Cables & Communication Ltd Share Price Live

2.94
(5.00%)
May 14, 2019|11:25:49 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.94
  • Day's High2.94
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close2.8
  • Day's Low2.94
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)1.3
  • P/E1.59
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value31.35
  • EPS1.85
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1.59
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Emgee Cables & Communication Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cables

Open

2.94

Prev. Close

2.8

Turnover(Lac.)

1.3

Day's High

2.94

Day's Low

2.94

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

31.35

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.59

P/E

1.59

EPS

1.85

Divi. Yield

0

Emgee Cables & Communication Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Emgee Cables & Communication Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Emgee Cables & Communication Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:55 PM
Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 36.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 36.43%

Non-Promoter- 0.93%

Institutions: 0.92%

Non-Institutions: 62.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Emgee Cables & Communication Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

5.41

5.41

4.41

4.41

Preference Capital

1.5

0

0

0

Reserves

11.5

10.98

10.36

10.08

Net Worth

18.41

16.39

14.77

14.49

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

175.27

146.83

150.17

151.38

yoy growth (%)

19.36

-2.22

-0.8

1.1

Raw materials

-159.63

-131.25

-138.91

-141.23

As % of sales

91.07

89.38

92.5

93.29

Employee costs

-0.91

-0.8

-0.81

-0.7

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

1.22

1.01

0.6

0.55

Depreciation

-0.68

-0.63

-0.67

-0.48

Tax paid

-0.48

-0.39

-0.13

-0.17

Working capital

11.77

8.23

-2.59

2.62

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.36

-2.22

-0.8

1.1

Op profit growth

-1.07

49.98

9.92

12.23

EBIT growth

-1.45

52.06

-1.07

21.01

Net profit growth

20.63

31.1

22.83

634.15

No Record Found

Emgee Cables & Communication Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Polycab India Ltd

POLYCAB

6,754.15

53.131,01,654.12730.690.526,841.22648.65

KEI Industries Ltd

KEI

3,772.05

51.7636,042.92226.550.112,914.79605.5

R R Kabel Ltd

RRKABEL

1,342.4

50.4515,180.7127.740.452,217.84189.93

Finolex Cables Ltd

FINCABLES

962.5

27.0414,720.41151.860.831,594.58300.71

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd

DIACABS

147.45

223.417,770.197.750333.81-16.66

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Emgee Cables & Communication Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Shripal Choudhari

Director

Naresh Kumar Jain

CFO & Director

Abhinav Choudhari

Whole-time Director

Anuradha Choudhari

Director

Narayan Modi

Director

Akhilesh Poddar

Company Secretary

Sulekha Jangid

Registered Office

F-75-76 Udhyog Vihar,

Jaitpura,

Rajasthan - 303704

Tel: 01423-224343 224344

Website: http://www.emgeecables.com

Email: info@emgeecables.com

Registrar Office

F-65 1st Floor,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 91-11-41406149

Website: www.mcsregistrars.com

Email: admin@mcsregistrars.com / helpdeskdelhi@mcsregistrars.com

Summary

Incorporated in 1987,Emgee Cables & Communications is engaged in the manufacture and trade of wires and cable worldwide. It offers a range of cables, including electric cables, such as house wires, su...
Reports by Emgee Cables & Communication Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Emgee Cables & Communication Ltd share price today?

The Emgee Cables & Communication Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.94 today.

What is the Market Cap of Emgee Cables & Communication Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Emgee Cables & Communication Ltd is ₹1.59 Cr. as of 14 May ‘19

What is the PE and PB ratio of Emgee Cables & Communication Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Emgee Cables & Communication Ltd is 1.59 and 0.09 as of 14 May ‘19

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Emgee Cables & Communication Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Emgee Cables & Communication Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Emgee Cables & Communication Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 14 May ‘19

What is the CAGR of Emgee Cables & Communication Ltd?

Emgee Cables & Communication Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -6.44%, 3 Years at -37.43%, 1 Year at -63.61%, 6 Month at -14.29%, 3 Month at -0.34% and 1 Month at 5.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Emgee Cables & Communication Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Emgee Cables & Communication Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 36.43 %
Institutions - 0.93 %
Public - 62.64 %

