SectorCables
Open₹2.94
Prev. Close₹2.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.3
Day's High₹2.94
Day's Low₹2.94
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹31.35
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.59
P/E1.59
EPS1.85
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
5.41
5.41
4.41
4.41
Preference Capital
1.5
0
0
0
Reserves
11.5
10.98
10.36
10.08
Net Worth
18.41
16.39
14.77
14.49
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
175.27
146.83
150.17
151.38
yoy growth (%)
19.36
-2.22
-0.8
1.1
Raw materials
-159.63
-131.25
-138.91
-141.23
As % of sales
91.07
89.38
92.5
93.29
Employee costs
-0.91
-0.8
-0.81
-0.7
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
1.22
1.01
0.6
0.55
Depreciation
-0.68
-0.63
-0.67
-0.48
Tax paid
-0.48
-0.39
-0.13
-0.17
Working capital
11.77
8.23
-2.59
2.62
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.36
-2.22
-0.8
1.1
Op profit growth
-1.07
49.98
9.92
12.23
EBIT growth
-1.45
52.06
-1.07
21.01
Net profit growth
20.63
31.1
22.83
634.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Polycab India Ltd
POLYCAB
6,754.15
|53.13
|1,01,654.12
|730.69
|0.52
|6,841.22
|648.65
KEI Industries Ltd
KEI
3,772.05
|51.76
|36,042.92
|226.55
|0.11
|2,914.79
|605.5
R R Kabel Ltd
RRKABEL
1,342.4
|50.45
|15,180.7
|127.74
|0.45
|2,217.84
|189.93
Finolex Cables Ltd
FINCABLES
962.5
|27.04
|14,720.41
|151.86
|0.83
|1,594.58
|300.71
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd
DIACABS
147.45
|223.41
|7,770.19
|7.75
|0
|333.81
|-16.66
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Shripal Choudhari
Director
Naresh Kumar Jain
CFO & Director
Abhinav Choudhari
Whole-time Director
Anuradha Choudhari
Director
Narayan Modi
Director
Akhilesh Poddar
Company Secretary
Sulekha Jangid
F-75-76 Udhyog Vihar,
Jaitpura,
Rajasthan - 303704
Tel: 01423-224343 224344
Website: http://www.emgeecables.com
Email: info@emgeecables.com
F-65 1st Floor,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 91-11-41406149
Website: www.mcsregistrars.com
Email: admin@mcsregistrars.com / helpdeskdelhi@mcsregistrars.com
Summary
Incorporated in 1987,Emgee Cables & Communications is engaged in the manufacture and trade of wires and cable worldwide. It offers a range of cables, including electric cables, such as house wires, su...
