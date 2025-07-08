Incorporated in 1987,Emgee Cables & Communications is engaged in the manufacture and trade of wires and cable worldwide. It offers a range of cables, including electric cables, such as house wires, submersible flat cables & winding wires and communication cables comprising CAT 5 and 6 cables, coaxial cables, CCTV cables, tele cables, and optical fiber cables. The company also provides transmitters and receivers consisting of optical transmitters, optical nodes, optical fiber system accessories, and media convertors.
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.