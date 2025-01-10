Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.41
1.67
1.17
0.7
Net Worth
7.41
6.67
6.17
5.7
Minority Interest
Debt
0.11
0.08
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.27
0.28
0.06
0.03
Total Liabilities
7.79
7.03
6.23
5.73
Fixed Assets
1.91
2
2.07
1.86
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.16
0.15
0.34
0.57
Networking Capital
-0.48
-0.33
-0.78
0.83
Inventories
0.09
0.14
0.07
0.07
Inventory Days
70.01
3.65
Sundry Debtors
0.02
0.01
0.01
2.71
Debtor Days
10
141.49
Other Current Assets
0.53
0.59
0.19
0.15
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
0
-0.02
-0.5
Creditor Days
20
26.1
Other Current Liabilities
-1.11
-1.07
-1.03
-1.6
Cash
6.18
5.19
4.58
2.47
Total Assets
7.78
7.02
6.22
5.74
