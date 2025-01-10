iifl-logo-icon 1
Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd Balance Sheet

44.2
(-0.58%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.41

1.67

1.17

0.7

Net Worth

7.41

6.67

6.17

5.7

Minority Interest

Debt

0.11

0.08

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.27

0.28

0.06

0.03

Total Liabilities

7.79

7.03

6.23

5.73

Fixed Assets

1.91

2

2.07

1.86

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.16

0.15

0.34

0.57

Networking Capital

-0.48

-0.33

-0.78

0.83

Inventories

0.09

0.14

0.07

0.07

Inventory Days

70.01

3.65

Sundry Debtors

0.02

0.01

0.01

2.71

Debtor Days

10

141.49

Other Current Assets

0.53

0.59

0.19

0.15

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

0

-0.02

-0.5

Creditor Days

20

26.1

Other Current Liabilities

-1.11

-1.07

-1.03

-1.6

Cash

6.18

5.19

4.58

2.47

Total Assets

7.78

7.02

6.22

5.74

