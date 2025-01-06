Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.93
2.25
1
0.79
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.05
-0.05
-0.05
Tax paid
-0.45
-0.8
0.01
0.11
Working capital
0.52
1.83
1.28
-0.03
Other operating items
Operating
0.91
3.22
2.23
0.82
Capital expenditure
0.31
0
-0.28
1.58
Free cash flow
1.22
3.22
1.95
2.4
Equity raised
1.39
-1.47
-3.49
-5.83
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2.61
1.74
-1.53
-3.43
