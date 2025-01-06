iifl-logo-icon 1
Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd Cash Flow Statement

43.1
(-3.47%)
Jan 6, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd

Emmessar Biotech FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.93

2.25

1

0.79

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.05

-0.05

-0.05

Tax paid

-0.45

-0.8

0.01

0.11

Working capital

0.52

1.83

1.28

-0.03

Other operating items

Operating

0.91

3.22

2.23

0.82

Capital expenditure

0.31

0

-0.28

1.58

Free cash flow

1.22

3.22

1.95

2.4

Equity raised

1.39

-1.47

-3.49

-5.83

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2.61

1.74

-1.53

-3.43

