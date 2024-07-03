Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹44.65
Prev. Close₹44.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.14
Day's High₹44.65
Day's Low₹43.1
52 Week's High₹64
52 Week's Low₹24.81
Book Value₹15.54
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)21.55
P/E25.81
EPS1.73
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.41
1.67
1.17
0.7
Net Worth
7.41
6.67
6.17
5.7
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.36
6.99
3.39
1.26
yoy growth (%)
-94.77
105.85
168.84
-51.65
Raw materials
-0.12
-3.53
-1.54
-0.62
As % of sales
34.4
50.52
45.37
49.55
Employee costs
-0.77
-0.63
-0.57
-0.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.93
2.25
1
0.79
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.05
-0.05
-0.05
Tax paid
-0.45
-0.8
0.01
0.11
Working capital
0.52
1.83
1.28
-0.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-94.77
105.85
168.84
-51.65
Op profit growth
-205.7
-308.67
0.71
-275.86
EBIT growth
-58.68
125.09
25.84
-33.27
Net profit growth
-67.21
92.35
-17.48
-23.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
MSR Ayyangar
Non Executive Director
Anuradha Raghavan
Non Executive Director
Sarada Raghavan
Independent Director
Anantharama Sethmani Subramanian
Executive Director & CFO
Jayavel Balaiah Nadar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priyanka Omprakash Sharma
Independent Director
Milind S Desai
Independent Director
Dinesh Kumar Deora
Independent Director
V Ranganathan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd
Summary
Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Limited, originally established on 17th March 1992 as Emmessar Chemical Industries Ltd (ECIL) started its operations in manufacturing Super Specialty Fine Chemicals. The Company has so far, succeeded in developing many Specialty Fine Chemicals. ECIL gained official recognition for its R&D from DSIR, Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India, New-Delhi in early 1996. To better represent its new core activity, a change in the Company name from Emmessar Chemical Industries Ltd (ECIL) to Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd (EBNL) on April 7, 2000, was made essential.On realizing that some of the specialty chemicals developed & exported to USA & Europe was being used in producing healthcare formulations, the Company plunged into a new venture in the Healthcare business, where phenomenal growth in the coming decades was anticipated.ECILs research team established that the specialty chemicals made by them had potential as Vital Micro Nutrients, used worldwide in research as tools of Biotechnology. The Companys management took opportunity to also enter the field of Biotechnology & Healthcare, at a time when across the world, healthcare ranked high in priority in both manufacturers and consumers minds.EBNLs R&D pursued its research and while identifying potential markets for their products in Healthcare, the Company in 1998, entered into collaborative partnership with California based, Vibrant Life, a company well established and reputed in the US
Read More
The Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹43.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd is ₹21.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd is 25.81 and 2.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd is ₹24.81 and ₹64 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.65%, 3 Years at 12.39%, 1 Year at 70.42%, 6 Month at 7.07%, 3 Month at 7.72% and 1 Month at -3.90%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.