Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd Share Price

43.1
(-3.47%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open44.65
  • Day's High44.65
  • 52 Wk High64
  • Prev. Close44.65
  • Day's Low43.1
  • 52 Wk Low 24.81
  • Turnover (lac)1.14
  • P/E25.81
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value15.54
  • EPS1.73
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)21.55
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd KEY RATIOS

Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd Corporate Action

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

27 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:32 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.52%

Non-Promoter- 0.19%

Institutions: 0.19%

Non-Institutions: 40.27%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.41

1.67

1.17

0.7

Net Worth

7.41

6.67

6.17

5.7

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0.36

6.99

3.39

1.26

yoy growth (%)

-94.77

105.85

168.84

-51.65

Raw materials

-0.12

-3.53

-1.54

-0.62

As % of sales

34.4

50.52

45.37

49.55

Employee costs

-0.77

-0.63

-0.57

-0.4

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.93

2.25

1

0.79

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.05

-0.05

-0.05

Tax paid

-0.45

-0.8

0.01

0.11

Working capital

0.52

1.83

1.28

-0.03

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-94.77

105.85

168.84

-51.65

Op profit growth

-205.7

-308.67

0.71

-275.86

EBIT growth

-58.68

125.09

25.84

-33.27

Net profit growth

-67.21

92.35

-17.48

-23.14

No Record Found

Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

MSR Ayyangar

Non Executive Director

Anuradha Raghavan

Non Executive Director

Sarada Raghavan

Independent Director

Anantharama Sethmani Subramanian

Executive Director & CFO

Jayavel Balaiah Nadar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priyanka Omprakash Sharma

Independent Director

Milind S Desai

Independent Director

Dinesh Kumar Deora

Independent Director

V Ranganathan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd

Summary

Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Limited, originally established on 17th March 1992 as Emmessar Chemical Industries Ltd (ECIL) started its operations in manufacturing Super Specialty Fine Chemicals. The Company has so far, succeeded in developing many Specialty Fine Chemicals. ECIL gained official recognition for its R&D from DSIR, Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India, New-Delhi in early 1996. To better represent its new core activity, a change in the Company name from Emmessar Chemical Industries Ltd (ECIL) to Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd (EBNL) on April 7, 2000, was made essential.On realizing that some of the specialty chemicals developed & exported to USA & Europe was being used in producing healthcare formulations, the Company plunged into a new venture in the Healthcare business, where phenomenal growth in the coming decades was anticipated.ECILs research team established that the specialty chemicals made by them had potential as Vital Micro Nutrients, used worldwide in research as tools of Biotechnology. The Companys management took opportunity to also enter the field of Biotechnology & Healthcare, at a time when across the world, healthcare ranked high in priority in both manufacturers and consumers minds.EBNLs R&D pursued its research and while identifying potential markets for their products in Healthcare, the Company in 1998, entered into collaborative partnership with California based, Vibrant Life, a company well established and reputed in the US
Company FAQs

What is the Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd share price today?

The Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹43.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd is ₹21.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd is 25.81 and 2.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd is ₹24.81 and ₹64 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd?

Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.65%, 3 Years at 12.39%, 1 Year at 70.42%, 6 Month at 7.07%, 3 Month at 7.72% and 1 Month at -3.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.53 %
Institutions - 0.20 %
Public - 40.28 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd

