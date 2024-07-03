iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd Company Summary

39.2
(-4.72%)
Jan 14, 2025|09:45:00 AM

Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd Summary

Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Limited, originally established on 17th March 1992 as Emmessar Chemical Industries Ltd (ECIL) started its operations in manufacturing Super Specialty Fine Chemicals. The Company has so far, succeeded in developing many Specialty Fine Chemicals. ECIL gained official recognition for its R&D from DSIR, Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India, New-Delhi in early 1996. To better represent its new core activity, a change in the Company name from Emmessar Chemical Industries Ltd (ECIL) to Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd (EBNL) on April 7, 2000, was made essential.On realizing that some of the specialty chemicals developed & exported to USA & Europe was being used in producing healthcare formulations, the Company plunged into a new venture in the Healthcare business, where phenomenal growth in the coming decades was anticipated.ECILs research team established that the specialty chemicals made by them had potential as Vital Micro Nutrients, used worldwide in research as tools of Biotechnology. The Companys management took opportunity to also enter the field of Biotechnology & Healthcare, at a time when across the world, healthcare ranked high in priority in both manufacturers and consumers minds.EBNLs R&D pursued its research and while identifying potential markets for their products in Healthcare, the Company in 1998, entered into collaborative partnership with California based, Vibrant Life, a company well established and reputed in the USA.EBNLs range of products has covered different aspects and unmet needs of Healthcare, which cater to and address obstinate skin problems, muscle problems, bone problems and other debilitating chronic physical ailments. Apart from this, the intellectual exchange of concepts and technology between Company, and Vibrant Life, led to path-breaking discoveries (VedaCeuticals) through a combination of core fundamentals of Nutraceuticals, Cosmeceuticals, Ayurveda, Biotechnology and Nanotechnology - giving them a new dimension to future products emerging from the stable.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.