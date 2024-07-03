Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd Summary

Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Limited, originally established on 17th March 1992 as Emmessar Chemical Industries Ltd (ECIL) started its operations in manufacturing Super Specialty Fine Chemicals. The Company has so far, succeeded in developing many Specialty Fine Chemicals. ECIL gained official recognition for its R&D from DSIR, Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India, New-Delhi in early 1996. To better represent its new core activity, a change in the Company name from Emmessar Chemical Industries Ltd (ECIL) to Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd (EBNL) on April 7, 2000, was made essential.On realizing that some of the specialty chemicals developed & exported to USA & Europe was being used in producing healthcare formulations, the Company plunged into a new venture in the Healthcare business, where phenomenal growth in the coming decades was anticipated.ECILs research team established that the specialty chemicals made by them had potential as Vital Micro Nutrients, used worldwide in research as tools of Biotechnology. The Companys management took opportunity to also enter the field of Biotechnology & Healthcare, at a time when across the world, healthcare ranked high in priority in both manufacturers and consumers minds.EBNLs R&D pursued its research and while identifying potential markets for their products in Healthcare, the Company in 1998, entered into collaborative partnership with California based, Vibrant Life, a company well established and reputed in the USA.EBNLs range of products has covered different aspects and unmet needs of Healthcare, which cater to and address obstinate skin problems, muscle problems, bone problems and other debilitating chronic physical ailments. Apart from this, the intellectual exchange of concepts and technology between Company, and Vibrant Life, led to path-breaking discoveries (VedaCeuticals) through a combination of core fundamentals of Nutraceuticals, Cosmeceuticals, Ayurveda, Biotechnology and Nanotechnology - giving them a new dimension to future products emerging from the stable.