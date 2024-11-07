|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|25 Oct 2024
|EMMESSAR BIOTECH & NUTRITION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday the November 07 2024 at Mumbai inter alia: To consider and approve unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30 2024. Further pursuant SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time the Trading Window as informed to the exchange vide letter dated 28.09.2024 in respect of trading in equity shares of the Company will remain closed upto November 09 2024. Please refer attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|EMMESSAR BIOTECH & NUTRITION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please refer attachment Pls refer attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|EMMESSAR BIOTECH & NUTRITION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pls refer attachment Pls refer attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Mar 2024
|27 Feb 2024
|EMMESSAR BIOTECH & NUTRITION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inducting / appointing an Independent Director on the Board of Directors Pursuant to Reg 30, LODR, Reg 2015, Mr. Dinesh Kumar Deora is appointed as Additional Independent Director w.e.f. 20.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.03.2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Feb 2024
|23 Jan 2024
|EMMESSAR BIOTECH & NUTRITION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday February 03 2024 at 12 Noon inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Third quarter ended December 31 2023. The Board of Directors at their meeting held today approved and took on record the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The results are filed along with the Limited Review. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/02/2024) Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.02.2024)
