|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.36
6.99
3.39
1.26
yoy growth (%)
-94.77
105.85
168.84
-51.65
Raw materials
-0.12
-3.53
-1.54
-0.62
As % of sales
34.4
50.52
45.37
49.55
Employee costs
-0.77
-0.63
-0.57
-0.4
As % of sales
211.83
9.13
16.94
32.26
Other costs
-0.36
-1.97
-1.68
-0.63
As % of sales (Other Cost)
98.97
28.22
49.63
50.06
Operating profit
-0.89
0.84
-0.4
-0.4
OPM
-245.21
12.11
-11.94
-31.89
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.05
-0.05
-0.05
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
1.91
1.46
1.46
1.24
Profit before tax
0.93
2.25
1
0.79
Taxes
-0.45
-0.8
0.01
0.11
Tax rate
-48.96
-35.69
1.6
14.76
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.47
1.44
1.01
0.91
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.26
0
Net profit
0.47
1.44
0.75
0.91
yoy growth (%)
-67.21
92.35
-17.48
-23.14
NPM
130.25
20.73
22.19
72.31
