Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

44.38
(2.97%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0.36

6.99

3.39

1.26

yoy growth (%)

-94.77

105.85

168.84

-51.65

Raw materials

-0.12

-3.53

-1.54

-0.62

As % of sales

34.4

50.52

45.37

49.55

Employee costs

-0.77

-0.63

-0.57

-0.4

As % of sales

211.83

9.13

16.94

32.26

Other costs

-0.36

-1.97

-1.68

-0.63

As % of sales (Other Cost)

98.97

28.22

49.63

50.06

Operating profit

-0.89

0.84

-0.4

-0.4

OPM

-245.21

12.11

-11.94

-31.89

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.05

-0.05

-0.05

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

1.91

1.46

1.46

1.24

Profit before tax

0.93

2.25

1

0.79

Taxes

-0.45

-0.8

0.01

0.11

Tax rate

-48.96

-35.69

1.6

14.76

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.47

1.44

1.01

0.91

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.26

0

Net profit

0.47

1.44

0.75

0.91

yoy growth (%)

-67.21

92.35

-17.48

-23.14

NPM

130.25

20.73

22.19

72.31

