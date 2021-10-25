iifl-logo
Emmsons International Ltd Balance Sheet

2.2
(0.00%)
Oct 25, 2021|12:57:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12

12

12

12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2,352.26

-2,161.18

-1,985.19

-1,836.98

Net Worth

-2,340.26

-2,149.18

-1,973.19

-1,824.98

Minority Interest

Debt

2,319.24

2,128.34

1,953.69

1,805.57

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-21.02

-20.83

-19.5

-19.41

Fixed Assets

2.76

2.88

3.01

3.18

Intangible Assets

Investments

8.82

8.82

8.82

8.82

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-32.64

-32.58

-31.35

-31.42

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

1.18

1.17

1.16

1.16

Sundry Creditors

-0.02

-0.1

-0.05

-0.52

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-33.8

-33.65

-32.46

-32.06

Cash

0.03

0.02

0.01

0.01

Total Assets

-21.03

-20.86

-19.51

-19.41

