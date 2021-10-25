Emmsons International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12
12
12
12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2,352.26
-2,161.18
-1,985.19
-1,836.98
Net Worth
-2,340.26
-2,149.18
-1,973.19
-1,824.98
Minority Interest
Debt
2,319.24
2,128.34
1,953.69
1,805.57
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-21.02
-20.83
-19.5
-19.41
Fixed Assets
2.76
2.88
3.01
3.18
Intangible Assets
Investments
8.82
8.82
8.82
8.82
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-32.64
-32.58
-31.35
-31.42
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.18
1.17
1.16
1.16
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.1
-0.05
-0.52
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-33.8
-33.65
-32.46
-32.06
Cash
0.03
0.02
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
-21.03
-20.86
-19.51
-19.41
