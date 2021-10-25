iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Emmsons International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.2
(0.00%)
Oct 25, 2021|12:57:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Emmsons International Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

2.34

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-99.34

Raw materials

0

0

0

-4.52

As % of sales

0

0

0

192.78

Employee costs

-0.19

-0.51

-0.76

-3.28

As % of sales

0

0

0

140.18

Other costs

-0.29

-6.32

-35.3

-268.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

11,425.64

Operating profit

-0.48

-6.84

-36.07

-273.54

OPM

0

0

0

-11,658.62

Depreciation

-0.22

-0.48

-0.47

-0.67

Interest expense

-147.62

-147.87

-178.13

-139.83

Other income

0

0

14.37

12.5

Profit before tax

-148.33

-155.2

-200.29

-401.54

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-148.33

-155.2

-200.29

-401.54

Exceptional items

0

0

0

6.33

Net profit

-148.33

-155.2

-200.29

-395.2

yoy growth (%)

-4.42

-22.51

-49.31

32.92

NPM

0

0

0

-16,843.8

Emmsons Intl. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Emmsons International Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.