Emmsons International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-148.33
-155.2
-200.29
-401.54
Depreciation
-0.22
-0.48
-0.47
-0.67
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.22
-0.22
19.06
-322.84
Other operating items
Operating
-148.77
-155.9
-181.7
-725.06
Capital expenditure
0.08
-0.45
-1.26
-0.07
Free cash flow
-148.69
-156.36
-182.96
-725.13
Equity raised
-3,377.36
-3,066.94
-2,010.9
-565.08
Investing
0
0
-0.89
-1.73
Financing
183.13
181.54
374.76
434.19
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-3,342.93
-3,041.77
-1,820
-857.75
No Record Found
