Emmsons International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.2
(0.00%)
Oct 25, 2021|12:57:00 PM

Emmsons Intl. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-148.33

-155.2

-200.29

-401.54

Depreciation

-0.22

-0.48

-0.47

-0.67

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.22

-0.22

19.06

-322.84

Other operating items

Operating

-148.77

-155.9

-181.7

-725.06

Capital expenditure

0.08

-0.45

-1.26

-0.07

Free cash flow

-148.69

-156.36

-182.96

-725.13

Equity raised

-3,377.36

-3,066.94

-2,010.9

-565.08

Investing

0

0

-0.89

-1.73

Financing

183.13

181.54

374.76

434.19

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-3,342.93

-3,041.77

-1,820

-857.75

