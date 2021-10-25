iifl-logo
Emmsons International Ltd Key Ratios

2.2
(0.00%)
Oct 25, 2021|12:57:00 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

-98.26

Op profit growth

-92.85

-68.64

-92.15

-40.86

EBIT growth

-90.34

-66.95

-91.98

-40.37

Net profit growth

-4.42

-22.51

-56.74

-34.03

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

0

0

-3,447.61

EBIT margin

0

0

0

-3,425.99

Net profit margin

0

0

0

-5,735

RoCE

-0.14

-1.46

-3.63

-39.3

RoNW

1.87

2.12

3.48

12.48

RoA

-7.45

-7.77

-8.2

-16.44

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-123.65

-129.38

-166.97

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-123.83

-129.78

-167.36

-386.88

Book value per share

-1,713.55

-1,589.97

-1,460.52

-936.3

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

0

P/CEPS

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

-0.01

P/B

0

0

0

0

EV/EBIDTA

-5,219.8

-349.86

-103.57

-6.67

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

0.24

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

0

9,715.34

Inventory days

0

0

0

95.84

Creditor days

-6,171.58

-457.84

-160.85

-19.17

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0.04

0.12

1.46

Net debt / equity

-1.23

-1.25

-1.27

-1.63

Net debt / op. profit

-5,187.04

-349.08

-102.61

-6.58

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

-98.63

Employee costs

0

0

0

-80.03

Other costs

0

0

0

-3,368.94

