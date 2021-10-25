Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
-98.26
Op profit growth
-92.85
-68.64
-92.15
-40.86
EBIT growth
-90.34
-66.95
-91.98
-40.37
Net profit growth
-4.42
-22.51
-56.74
-34.03
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
0
0
-3,447.61
EBIT margin
0
0
0
-3,425.99
Net profit margin
0
0
0
-5,735
RoCE
-0.14
-1.46
-3.63
-39.3
RoNW
1.87
2.12
3.48
12.48
RoA
-7.45
-7.77
-8.2
-16.44
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-123.65
-129.38
-166.97
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-123.83
-129.78
-167.36
-386.88
Book value per share
-1,713.55
-1,589.97
-1,460.52
-936.3
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
0
P/CEPS
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
P/B
0
0
0
0
EV/EBIDTA
-5,219.8
-349.86
-103.57
-6.67
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
0.24
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
0
9,715.34
Inventory days
0
0
0
95.84
Creditor days
-6,171.58
-457.84
-160.85
-19.17
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0.04
0.12
1.46
Net debt / equity
-1.23
-1.25
-1.27
-1.63
Net debt / op. profit
-5,187.04
-349.08
-102.61
-6.58
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
-98.63
Employee costs
0
0
0
-80.03
Other costs
0
0
0
-3,368.94
