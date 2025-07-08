iifl-logo
Emmsons International Ltd Share Price Live

2.2
(0.00%)
Oct 25, 2021|12:57:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.19
  • Day's High2.2
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close2.2
  • Day's Low2.19
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-1,950.53
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2.64
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Emmsons International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

2.19

Prev. Close

2.2

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

2.2

Day's Low

2.19

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-1,950.53

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.64

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Emmsons International Ltd Corporate Action

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Jul, 2024

arrow

20 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Emmsons International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Emmsons International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:39 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.17%

Foreign: 0.17%

Indian: 50.27%

Non-Promoter- 49.55%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 49.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Emmsons International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12

12

12

12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2,352.26

-2,161.18

-1,985.19

-1,836.98

Net Worth

-2,340.26

-2,149.18

-1,973.19

-1,824.98

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

2.34

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-99.34

Raw materials

0

0

0

-4.52

As % of sales

0

0

0

192.78

Employee costs

-0.19

-0.51

-0.76

-3.28

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-148.33

-155.2

-200.29

-401.54

Depreciation

-0.22

-0.48

-0.47

-0.67

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.22

-0.22

19.06

-322.84

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

-99.34

Op profit growth

-92.85

-81.01

-86.81

84.85

EBIT growth

-90.34

-66.95

-91.53

99.74

Net profit growth

-4.42

-22.51

-49.31

32.92

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.54

0.04

0.01

0

0

View Annually Results

Emmsons International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,591.35

114.512,99,088.624,275.390.056,164.55231.32

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.15

50.1126,505.77225.640.96914.2579.67

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

307.25

16.6424,020.02209.452.2113,121.3658.67

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

643

144.4914,202.9132.010.23311.4967.52

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd

LLOYDSENT

88.02

011,197.261.830.11226.1936.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Emmsons International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Anil Monga

Whole-time Director

Rajesh Monga

Independent Director

Soni Benydin Jaiprakash

Independent Director

Rahul Chopra

Independent Director

BHUPINDER SINGH

Registered Office

101/12 Community Centre,

Zamrudpur,

New Delhi - 110048

Tel: 91-011-29247721-25

Website: http://www.emmsons.com

Email: corporate@emmsons.com

Registrar Office

Narang Tower,

44 Community Centre, Naraina Ind Area,

New Delhi-110028

Tel: 91-11-41410592-94

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: delhi@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Emmsons International Limited is an India-based trading company. The Company is engaged in the trading of commodities. The Company is engaged in the exporting of rice, sugar, wheat, steel, cotton, soy...
Reports by Emmsons International Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Emmsons International Ltd share price today?

The Emmsons International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Emmsons International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Emmsons International Ltd is ₹2.64 Cr. as of 25 Oct ‘21

What is the PE and PB ratio of Emmsons International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Emmsons International Ltd is 0 and 0.00 as of 25 Oct ‘21

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Emmsons International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Emmsons International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Emmsons International Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 25 Oct ‘21

What is the CAGR of Emmsons International Ltd?

Emmsons International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -28.04%, 3 Years at -19.39%, 1 Year at 76.00%, 6 Month at 5.26%, 3 Month at 1.38% and 1 Month at -2.22%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Emmsons International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Emmsons International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.44 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 49.56 %

