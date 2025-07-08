Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹2.19
Prev. Close₹2.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹2.2
Day's Low₹2.19
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-1,950.53
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.64
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12
12
12
12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2,352.26
-2,161.18
-1,985.19
-1,836.98
Net Worth
-2,340.26
-2,149.18
-1,973.19
-1,824.98
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
2.34
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-99.34
Raw materials
0
0
0
-4.52
As % of sales
0
0
0
192.78
Employee costs
-0.19
-0.51
-0.76
-3.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-148.33
-155.2
-200.29
-401.54
Depreciation
-0.22
-0.48
-0.47
-0.67
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.22
-0.22
19.06
-322.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
-99.34
Op profit growth
-92.85
-81.01
-86.81
84.85
EBIT growth
-90.34
-66.95
-91.53
99.74
Net profit growth
-4.42
-22.51
-49.31
32.92
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.54
0.04
0.01
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,591.35
|114.51
|2,99,088.62
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.15
|50.11
|26,505.77
|225.64
|0.96
|914.25
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
307.25
|16.64
|24,020.02
|209.45
|2.21
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
643
|144.49
|14,202.91
|32.01
|0.23
|311.49
|67.52
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
LLOYDSENT
88.02
|0
|11,197.26
|1.83
|0.11
|226.19
|36.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Anil Monga
Whole-time Director
Rajesh Monga
Independent Director
Soni Benydin Jaiprakash
Independent Director
Rahul Chopra
Independent Director
BHUPINDER SINGH
101/12 Community Centre,
Zamrudpur,
New Delhi - 110048
Tel: 91-011-29247721-25
Website: http://www.emmsons.com
Email: corporate@emmsons.com
Narang Tower,
44 Community Centre, Naraina Ind Area,
New Delhi-110028
Tel: 91-11-41410592-94
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: delhi@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Emmsons International Limited is an India-based trading company. The Company is engaged in the trading of commodities. The Company is engaged in the exporting of rice, sugar, wheat, steel, cotton, soy...
