Board Meeting 30 May 2025 20 May 2025

Emmsons International Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The 4Th Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31 20252)To Appoint Mrs. Pinki Kaushik (DIN: 05315738) as Non-Executive Additional Women Independent Director of the company on the recommendation of the Audit Committee of the Board 3) To appoint Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2025-26 on the recommendation of the Audit Committee of the Board4) To appoint Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2025-26 to 2029-30 on the recommendation of the Audit Committee of the Board. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) as on 31.03.2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2025)

Board Meeting 2 Apr 2025 2 Apr 2025

Appointment of Ms. Twinkle Gupta (ICSI M. No. A72499) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer.

Board Meeting 24 Feb 2025 24 Feb 2025

Appointment of Mr Alok Kumar as company secretary cum compliance office of the company with effect from 24th February 2025

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2025 7 Feb 2025

EMMSONS INTERNATIONAL LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to the regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to take place on Thursday 13th February 2025 at 02:00 P.M. at Flat No. 301 Plot No. 12 Zamrudpur Community Centre Kailash Colony Delhi - 110048 to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter ended on December 31 2024. OUTCOME Integrated filing (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2025)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

EMMSONS INTERNATIONAL LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited Financial Results (Both Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

EMMSONS INTERNATIONAL LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited Financial Results (Both Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting_revised_12.08.2024 Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the First Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.09.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 29 Jul 2024