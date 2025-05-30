iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Emmsons International Ltd Board Meeting

2.2
(0.00%)
Oct 25, 2021|12:57:00 PM

Emmsons Intl. CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202520 May 2025
Emmsons International Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The 4Th Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31 20252)To Appoint Mrs. Pinki Kaushik (DIN: 05315738) as Non-Executive Additional Women Independent Director of the company on the recommendation of the Audit Committee of the Board 3) To appoint Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2025-26 on the recommendation of the Audit Committee of the Board4) To appoint Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2025-26 to 2029-30 on the recommendation of the Audit Committee of the Board. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) as on 31.03.2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2025)
Board Meeting2 Apr 20252 Apr 2025
Appointment of Ms. Twinkle Gupta (ICSI M. No. A72499) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer.
Board Meeting24 Feb 202524 Feb 2025
Appointment of Mr Alok Kumar as company secretary cum compliance office of the company with effect from 24th February 2025
Board Meeting13 Feb 20257 Feb 2025
EMMSONS INTERNATIONAL LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to the regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to take place on Thursday 13th February 2025 at 02:00 P.M. at Flat No. 301 Plot No. 12 Zamrudpur Community Centre Kailash Colony Delhi - 110048 to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter ended on December 31 2024. OUTCOME Integrated filing (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2025)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
EMMSONS INTERNATIONAL LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited Financial Results (Both Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
EMMSONS INTERNATIONAL LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited Financial Results (Both Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting_revised_12.08.2024 Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the First Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.09.2024)
Board Meeting29 Jul 202429 Jul 2024
Intimation under Reg 30 of SEBI(LODR) Reg, 2015- Re-appointment of Mr. Anil Kumar Monga as Managing Director of the Company wef 01.09.2024 to 31.08.2029

Emmsons Intl.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Emmsons International Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.