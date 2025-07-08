iifl-logo
Emmsons International Ltd

2.2
(0.00%)
Oct 25, 2021

Emmsons International Ltd Summary

Emmsons International Limited is an India-based trading company. The Company is engaged in the trading of commodities. The Company is engaged in the exporting of rice, sugar, wheat, steel, cotton, soya meal, sesame seeds, iron ore and acid casein. It exports all varieties of non Basmati rice, including Indian long grain, medium grain and short grain parboiled, as well as white rice. It includes trading in white cane sugar with countries, such as Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Singapore as well as Middle East. It exports oil meals to Vietnam, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Europe, Middle East, Pakistan and Bangladesh. The Company is engaged in the importing of sulphur, coal, pulses and peas, palm oil, and wheat. The Companys subsidiaries include Emmsons S.A and Emmsons Gulf DMCC. The company was incorporated in the year 1990 and is based in New Delhi, India.

