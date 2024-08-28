|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Aug 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|Approved the Notice of 31st Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday, the 28th Day of August, 2024 at 12.15P.M. through other Audio-Visual Means(OAVM) / Video Conferencing (VC) from Registered office of the Company. Proceedings of 31st AGM of the Company held on Wednesday, 28th August, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2024) Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report_31st AGM_2023-24 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/08/2024)
