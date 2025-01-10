iifl-logo-icon 1
Epuja Spiritech Ltd Balance Sheet

4.9
(3.59%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.12

4.01

4.01

4.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.57

2.05

2.28

2.23

Net Worth

16.69

6.06

6.29

6.24

Minority Interest

Debt

1.51

0.58

0.26

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

18.2

6.64

6.55

6.24

Fixed Assets

4.23

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.04

0.03

2.55

0.26

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

12.25

6.56

3.99

5.94

Inventories

9.49

5.52

5.56

1.28

Inventory Days

97.28

Sundry Debtors

1.41

1.52

0

7.49

Debtor Days

569.25

Other Current Assets

1.94

0.2

0.19

0.18

Sundry Creditors

-0.42

-0.66

-1.72

-2.95

Creditor Days

224.2

Other Current Liabilities

-0.17

-0.02

-0.04

-0.05

Cash

1.69

0.06

0.02

0.05

Total Assets

18.21

6.65

6.56

6.25

