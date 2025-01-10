Epuja Spiritech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.12
4.01
4.01
4.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.57
2.05
2.28
2.23
Net Worth
16.69
6.06
6.29
6.24
Minority Interest
Debt
1.51
0.58
0.26
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
18.2
6.64
6.55
6.24
Fixed Assets
4.23
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.04
0.03
2.55
0.26
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
12.25
6.56
3.99
5.94
Inventories
9.49
5.52
5.56
1.28
Inventory Days
97.28
Sundry Debtors
1.41
1.52
0
7.49
Debtor Days
569.25
Other Current Assets
1.94
0.2
0.19
0.18
Sundry Creditors
-0.42
-0.66
-1.72
-2.95
Creditor Days
224.2
Other Current Liabilities
-0.17
-0.02
-0.04
-0.05
Cash
1.69
0.06
0.02
0.05
Total Assets
18.21
6.65
6.56
6.25
