Epuja Spiritech Ltd Share Price

4.38
(1.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:48:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4.35
  • Day's High4.49
  • 52 Wk High7.34
  • Prev. Close4.32
  • Day's Low4.35
  • 52 Wk Low 3.45
  • Turnover (lac)2.16
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value2.22
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)35.7
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Epuja Spiritech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

4.35

Prev. Close

4.32

Turnover(Lac.)

2.16

Day's High

4.49

Day's Low

4.35

52 Week's High

7.34

52 Week's Low

3.45

Book Value

2.22

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

35.7

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Epuja Spiritech Ltd Corporate Action

18 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Epuja Spiritech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Epuja Spiritech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:59 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 11.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 11.61%

Non-Promoter- 0.56%

Institutions: 0.55%

Non-Institutions: 87.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Epuja Spiritech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.12

4.01

4.01

4.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.57

2.05

2.28

2.23

Net Worth

16.69

6.06

6.29

6.24

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4.8

5.81

9.55

5.04

yoy growth (%)

-17.34

-39.19

89.32

456.29

Raw materials

-4.38

-4.77

-8.94

-4.43

As % of sales

91.3

82.18

93.59

87.88

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.06

-0.02

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.22

0.82

0.48

0.5

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

-0.1

0.1

Working capital

0.51

0.93

2.31

1.17

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-17.34

-39.19

89.32

456.29

Op profit growth

-71.9

68.94

-4.12

4,722.77

EBIT growth

-71.9

68.24

-3.72

4,722.77

Net profit growth

-72.17

111.5

-36.01

8,546.73

No Record Found

Epuja Spiritech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.25

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.75

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.6

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.5

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

734.6

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Epuja Spiritech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

K S Sathi

Executive Director & CFO

Sunil Kumar

Independent Director

Abhishek Parashar

Independent Director

Tanuraj Adhikari

Director

Prakash Chandrakumar Gandhi

Director

Amey Arvind Kulkarni

Independent Director

Punam Arora

Additional Director

POOJA YADAV

Additional Director

Rikin Parekh

Additional Director

Shiva Kumar

Managing Director

Chetan Merchant

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deeksha Pathak

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Epuja Spiritech Ltd

Summary

Sagar Productions Limited (Formerly known as Kirti Finvest Limited) was incorporated in 1980, which later on was changed to its present name Sagar Productions Limited in May 2010. The Company is engaged in financing share trading and investments in India.
Company FAQs

What is the Epuja Spiritech Ltd share price today?

The Epuja Spiritech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.38 today.

What is the Market Cap of Epuja Spiritech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Epuja Spiritech Ltd is ₹35.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Epuja Spiritech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Epuja Spiritech Ltd is 0 and 1.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Epuja Spiritech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Epuja Spiritech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Epuja Spiritech Ltd is ₹3.45 and ₹7.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Epuja Spiritech Ltd?

Epuja Spiritech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -17.20%, 3 Years at 13.56%, 1 Year at -17.56%, 6 Month at -14.46%, 3 Month at 8.27% and 1 Month at -25.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Epuja Spiritech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Epuja Spiritech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 11.62 %
Institutions - 0.55 %
Public - 87.83 %

