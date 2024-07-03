SectorEntertainment
Open₹4.35
Prev. Close₹4.32
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.16
Day's High₹4.49
Day's Low₹4.35
52 Week's High₹7.34
52 Week's Low₹3.45
Book Value₹2.22
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)35.7
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.12
4.01
4.01
4.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.57
2.05
2.28
2.23
Net Worth
16.69
6.06
6.29
6.24
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4.8
5.81
9.55
5.04
yoy growth (%)
-17.34
-39.19
89.32
456.29
Raw materials
-4.38
-4.77
-8.94
-4.43
As % of sales
91.3
82.18
93.59
87.88
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.06
-0.02
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.22
0.82
0.48
0.5
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.1
0.1
Working capital
0.51
0.93
2.31
1.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17.34
-39.19
89.32
456.29
Op profit growth
-71.9
68.94
-4.12
4,722.77
EBIT growth
-71.9
68.24
-3.72
4,722.77
Net profit growth
-72.17
111.5
-36.01
8,546.73
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.25
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.75
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.6
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.5
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
734.6
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
K S Sathi
Executive Director & CFO
Sunil Kumar
Independent Director
Abhishek Parashar
Independent Director
Tanuraj Adhikari
Director
Prakash Chandrakumar Gandhi
Director
Amey Arvind Kulkarni
Independent Director
Punam Arora
Additional Director
POOJA YADAV
Additional Director
Rikin Parekh
Additional Director
Shiva Kumar
Managing Director
Chetan Merchant
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deeksha Pathak
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Sagar Productions Limited (Formerly known as Kirti Finvest Limited) was incorporated in 1980, which later on was changed to its present name Sagar Productions Limited in May 2010. The Company is engaged in financing share trading and investments in India.
The Epuja Spiritech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.38 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Epuja Spiritech Ltd is ₹35.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Epuja Spiritech Ltd is 0 and 1.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Epuja Spiritech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Epuja Spiritech Ltd is ₹3.45 and ₹7.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Epuja Spiritech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -17.20%, 3 Years at 13.56%, 1 Year at -17.56%, 6 Month at -14.46%, 3 Month at 8.27% and 1 Month at -25.90%.
