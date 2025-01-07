Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4.8
5.81
9.55
5.04
yoy growth (%)
-17.34
-39.19
89.32
456.29
Raw materials
-4.38
-4.77
-8.94
-4.43
As % of sales
91.3
82.18
93.59
87.88
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.06
-0.02
0
As % of sales
0.56
1.04
0.25
0.15
Other costs
-0.15
-0.15
-0.1
-0.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.32
2.6
1.05
1.89
Operating profit
0.23
0.82
0.48
0.5
OPM
4.81
14.15
5.09
10.06
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0.22
0.82
0.48
0.5
Taxes
0
0
-0.1
0.1
Tax rate
0
0
-20.45
19.69
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.22
0.82
0.38
0.6
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.22
0.82
0.38
0.6
yoy growth (%)
-72.17
111.5
-36.01
8,546.73
NPM
4.76
14.15
4.06
12.04
