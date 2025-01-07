iifl-logo-icon 1
Epuja Spiritech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.55
(0.89%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:44:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4.8

5.81

9.55

5.04

yoy growth (%)

-17.34

-39.19

89.32

456.29

Raw materials

-4.38

-4.77

-8.94

-4.43

As % of sales

91.3

82.18

93.59

87.88

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.06

-0.02

0

As % of sales

0.56

1.04

0.25

0.15

Other costs

-0.15

-0.15

-0.1

-0.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.32

2.6

1.05

1.89

Operating profit

0.23

0.82

0.48

0.5

OPM

4.81

14.15

5.09

10.06

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0.22

0.82

0.48

0.5

Taxes

0

0

-0.1

0.1

Tax rate

0

0

-20.45

19.69

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.22

0.82

0.38

0.6

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.22

0.82

0.38

0.6

yoy growth (%)

-72.17

111.5

-36.01

8,546.73

NPM

4.76

14.15

4.06

12.04

