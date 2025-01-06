Epuja Spiritech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.22
0.82
0.48
0.5
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.1
0.1
Working capital
0.51
0.93
2.31
1.17
Other operating items
Operating
0.73
1.75
2.69
1.77
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.73
1.75
2.69
1.77
Equity raised
4
1.62
0.28
-0.73
Investing
0
0.25
0
0
Financing
0
0.08
0.08
0.25
Dividends paid
0
0
0.12
0.08
Net in cash
4.74
3.71
3.18
1.37
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.