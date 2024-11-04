Board Meeting 18 Dec 2024 18 Dec 2024

Consider and approved the allotment of 2661764 Equity Shares of face value of INR 1/- each pursuant to conversion of 2661764 Fully Convertible Warrants (Warrants) issued at an issue price of INR 3.40/- each by way of preferential allotment, to the following persons belonging to Promoter/Non-Promoter category:

Board Meeting 18 Nov 2024 18 Nov 2024

Consider and approved the allotment of 1238239 Equity Shares of face value of INR 1/- each pursuant to conversion of 1238239 Fully Convertible Warrants (Warrants) issued at an issue price of INR 3.40/- each by way of preferential allotment, to the following persons belonging to Promoter/Non-Promoter category

Board Meeting 4 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Epuja Spiritech Limited (Formerly known as Sagar Productions Limited) at their meeting held on Monday 04th November 2024 has inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. Consider, approve & take on record the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Result for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the listing Regulation 2. To consider and approve proposal for fund raising by equity issue, as may be decided by the Board, subject to requisite approvals (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/11/2024) As per regulation 30 of SEBI LODR please find attached clarification. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.11.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Oct 2024 10 Oct 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Epuja Spiritech Limited (Formerly known as Sagar Productions Limited) at their meeting held on Thursday 10th October 2024 has inter alia considered and approved the following: Consider and approved the allotment of 2939706 Equity Shares of face value of INR 1/- each pursuant to conversion of 2939706 Fully Convertible Warrants (Warrants) issued at an issue price of INR 3.40/- each by way of preferential allotment, to the following persons belonging to Promoter/Non-Promoter category Read less..

Board Meeting 1 Oct 2024 1 Oct 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Epuja Spiritech Limited (Formerly known as Sagar Productions Limited) at their meeting held on Tuesday 1st October 2024 has inter alia considered and approved the following 1. Consider and approved the allotment of 529412 Equity Shares of face value of INR 1/- each pursuant to conversion of 529412 Fully Convertible Warrants (Warrants) issued at an issue price of INR 3.40/- each by way of preferential allotment, to the following persons belonging to Promoter/Non-Promoter category

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

This is to inform you that pursuant to the relevant circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued from time to time, the 45th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, 27 September, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. IST though video conference (VC)/ other audio visual means (OAVM) at the venue deemed to be at the registered office of the Company

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 20 Jul 2024

Epuja Spiritech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice hereby given pursuant to Regulations 29(1) (a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 30th July 2024 through video conferencing to inter alia consider and approve the following : 1. To consider approve & take on record the unaudited Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the listing Regulation and 2. Any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Epuja Spiritech Limited (Formerly known as Sagar Productions Limited) at their meeting held on Tuesday 30th July 2024 has inter alia considered and approve transactions (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Jun 2024 11 Jun 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Epuja Spiritech Limited (Formerly known as Sagar Productions Limited) at their meeting held on Tuesday, 11 June, 2024 has inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. Appointed Ms. Megha Samdani, proprietor of M/s M K Samdani & Co. as scrutinizer to conduct Postal Ballot Process. 2. Considered and approved the following agendas of postal ballot notice: Approval of Remuneration To Chief Financial Officer To approve appointment of Mr. Shiva Kumar as Chief Executive officer of the Company To approve appointment of Mr. Chetan Merchant as the Managing Director of the Company The Board of Directors at their Meeting held on 11th June 2024 had interalia approved the postal Ballot Notice and same was submitting to Stock exchange. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.06.2024)

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 9 May 2024

Epuja Spiritech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice hereby given pursuant to Regulations 29(1) (a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 16 May 2024 to transact the following business: 1. To consider approve & take on record the Audited Financial Result for the quarter and year ended 31°t March 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the listing Regulation and take on record the Audit Report given by the Statutory Auditor of the Company in this behalf. 2. Any other business with the permission of Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Epuja Spiritech Limited (Formerly known as Sagar Productions Limited) at their meeting held on Thursday, 16th May, 2024 discussed the attached. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Epuja Spiritech Limited (Formerly known as Sagar Productions Limited) at their meeting held on Thursday, 16th May, 2024 has inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. Considered, approved and took on record the standalone Audited Financial Result for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the listing Regulation alongwith Auditors Report of the Company and declaration of unmodified opinion. 2. Taken note of SOP fines paid to Bombay Stock Exchange for late submission of shareholding pattern. 3. To maintain books of accounts of the company at the corporate office of the company located at 32/1, Vasishta Paradise, Temple Road, 11th Cross, Malleswaram, Bangalore - 560003. 4. Any other business with the permission of chair. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Apr 2024 2 Apr 2024

Under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulation 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Epuja Spiritech Limited at their Meeting held on Tuesday 2nd April 2024 has inter alia considered and approved.

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 29 Mar 2024

ursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Epuja Sprite Limited at their Meeting held on Friday 29th March 2024 has interalia Considered and approved the Following

Board Meeting 26 Mar 2024 26 Mar 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Epuja Spiritech Limited at their Meeting Held on Tuesday 26th March 2024 has Interalia considered and approved the transaction. Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/03/2024

Board Meeting 21 Mar 2024 21 Mar 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Epuja Spiritech Limited at their meeting held on 21st March, 2024 has inter alia considered the attached Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/03/2024

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024