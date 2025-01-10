iifl-logo-icon 1
Esha Media Research Ltd Balance Sheet

14.53
(1.75%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.81

7.81

7.81

8.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-15.1

-15.01

-14.83

-15.15

Net Worth

-7.29

-7.2

-7.02

-6.85

Minority Interest

Debt

7.81

7.76

7.69

7.55

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.52

0.56

0.67

0.7

Fixed Assets

0.04

0.06

0.07

0.09

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.02

0.02

0.03

0.03

Networking Capital

0.45

0.38

0.46

0.48

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.09

0.02

0.08

0.09

Debtor Days

192.32

Other Current Assets

1.47

1.47

1.46

1.47

Sundry Creditors

-0.16

-0.16

-0.17

-0.17

Creditor Days

363.28

Other Current Liabilities

-0.95

-0.95

-0.91

-0.91

Cash

0

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total Assets

0.51

0.56

0.66

0.7

