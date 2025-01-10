Esha Media Research Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.81
7.81
7.81
8.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-15.1
-15.01
-14.83
-15.15
Net Worth
-7.29
-7.2
-7.02
-6.85
Minority Interest
Debt
7.81
7.76
7.69
7.55
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.52
0.56
0.67
0.7
Fixed Assets
0.04
0.06
0.07
0.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0.02
0.03
0.03
Networking Capital
0.45
0.38
0.46
0.48
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.09
0.02
0.08
0.09
Debtor Days
192.32
Other Current Assets
1.47
1.47
1.46
1.47
Sundry Creditors
-0.16
-0.16
-0.17
-0.17
Creditor Days
363.28
Other Current Liabilities
-0.95
-0.95
-0.91
-0.91
Cash
0
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total Assets
0.51
0.56
0.66
0.7
