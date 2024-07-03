Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹15.65
Prev. Close₹15.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.21
Day's High₹15.65
Day's Low₹15.34
52 Week's High₹23.43
52 Week's Low₹3.67
Book Value₹-13.67
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12.16
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.81
7.81
7.81
8.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-15.1
-15.01
-14.83
-15.15
Net Worth
-7.29
-7.2
-7.02
-6.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.17
0.1
0
0.47
yoy growth (%)
70.64
4,987.12
-99.58
-94.77
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.04
As % of sales
0
0
0
8.83
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.05
-0.06
-0.82
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.09
-0.4
-3.66
-4.36
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.24
-1.06
-1.14
Tax paid
0.15
0.04
0.14
0.22
Working capital
0.03
-4.55
-2.1
-2.82
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
70.64
4,987.12
-99.58
-94.77
Op profit growth
-55.3
-94.11
-15.75
-533.09
EBIT growth
-75.63
-88.9
-16.13
295.96
Net profit growth
-114.24
-89.5
-15.06
399.22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Shishir Dileep Joshi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Chetan Tendulkar
Whole-time Director
Shilpa Vinod Pawar
Company Secretary
Pinkesh Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Esha Medical Research Ltd (Formerly known as Laser Dot Ltd)Incorporated as a private limited company in 1984, Laser Dot was converted into a public limited company in Nov.92. It was promoted by P Raghava Raju. The company started operations as a small scale unit at Hyderabad, providing image processing and other services for the printing industry using computerised techniques for colour separation and colour scanners.In 1987, the capacity was increased to 20,100 sets pa. In 1994, the company embarked on a massive expansion of capacity in phases. The first phase which became operational in Jan.95, increased the capacity to 65,100 sets pa, by installation of the state-of-the-art equipment from Scitex Corporation, Israel. The company came out with a public issue in Sep.95 to finance the second phase of its expansion programme of increasing its capacity by a further 15,000 sets to take the capacity to 80,100 sets pa. During the year 2015, a new vertical Media transcription was launched.
The Esha Media Research Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15.58 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Esha Media Research Ltd is ₹12.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Esha Media Research Ltd is 0 and -1.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Esha Media Research Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Esha Media Research Ltd is ₹3.67 and ₹23.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Esha Media Research Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.24%, 3 Years at 41.70%, 1 Year at 305.44%, 6 Month at 26.52%, 3 Month at -7.78% and 1 Month at -4.28%.
