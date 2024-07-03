iifl-logo-icon 1
Esha Media Research Ltd Share Price

15.58
(-0.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:26:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open15.65
  • Day's High15.65
  • 52 Wk High23.43
  • Prev. Close15.65
  • Day's Low15.34
  • 52 Wk Low 3.67
  • Turnover (lac)0.21
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-13.67
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12.16
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Esha Media Research Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

15.65

Prev. Close

15.65

Turnover(Lac.)

0.21

Day's High

15.65

Day's Low

15.34

52 Week's High

23.43

52 Week's Low

3.67

Book Value

-13.67

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12.16

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Esha Media Research Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

2 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Esha Media Research Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Esha Media Research Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:00 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 28.45%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 28.45%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 71.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Esha Media Research Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.81

7.81

7.81

8.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-15.1

-15.01

-14.83

-15.15

Net Worth

-7.29

-7.2

-7.02

-6.85

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.17

0.1

0

0.47

yoy growth (%)

70.64

4,987.12

-99.58

-94.77

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.04

As % of sales

0

0

0

8.83

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.05

-0.06

-0.82

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.09

-0.4

-3.66

-4.36

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.24

-1.06

-1.14

Tax paid

0.15

0.04

0.14

0.22

Working capital

0.03

-4.55

-2.1

-2.82

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

70.64

4,987.12

-99.58

-94.77

Op profit growth

-55.3

-94.11

-15.75

-533.09

EBIT growth

-75.63

-88.9

-16.13

295.96

Net profit growth

-114.24

-89.5

-15.06

399.22

No Record Found

Esha Media Research Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Esha Media Research Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Shishir Dileep Joshi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Chetan Tendulkar

Whole-time Director

Shilpa Vinod Pawar

Company Secretary

Pinkesh Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Esha Media Research Ltd

Summary

Esha Medical Research Ltd (Formerly known as Laser Dot Ltd)Incorporated as a private limited company in 1984, Laser Dot was converted into a public limited company in Nov.92. It was promoted by P Raghava Raju. The company started operations as a small scale unit at Hyderabad, providing image processing and other services for the printing industry using computerised techniques for colour separation and colour scanners.In 1987, the capacity was increased to 20,100 sets pa. In 1994, the company embarked on a massive expansion of capacity in phases. The first phase which became operational in Jan.95, increased the capacity to 65,100 sets pa, by installation of the state-of-the-art equipment from Scitex Corporation, Israel. The company came out with a public issue in Sep.95 to finance the second phase of its expansion programme of increasing its capacity by a further 15,000 sets to take the capacity to 80,100 sets pa. During the year 2015, a new vertical Media transcription was launched.
Company FAQs

What is the Esha Media Research Ltd share price today?

The Esha Media Research Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15.58 today.

What is the Market Cap of Esha Media Research Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Esha Media Research Ltd is ₹12.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Esha Media Research Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Esha Media Research Ltd is 0 and -1.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Esha Media Research Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Esha Media Research Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Esha Media Research Ltd is ₹3.67 and ₹23.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Esha Media Research Ltd?

Esha Media Research Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.24%, 3 Years at 41.70%, 1 Year at 305.44%, 6 Month at 26.52%, 3 Month at -7.78% and 1 Month at -4.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Esha Media Research Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Esha Media Research Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 28.45 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 71.53 %

