Summary

Esha Medical Research Ltd (Formerly known as Laser Dot Ltd)Incorporated as a private limited company in 1984, Laser Dot was converted into a public limited company in Nov.92. It was promoted by P Raghava Raju. The company started operations as a small scale unit at Hyderabad, providing image processing and other services for the printing industry using computerised techniques for colour separation and colour scanners.In 1987, the capacity was increased to 20,100 sets pa. In 1994, the company embarked on a massive expansion of capacity in phases. The first phase which became operational in Jan.95, increased the capacity to 65,100 sets pa, by installation of the state-of-the-art equipment from Scitex Corporation, Israel. The company came out with a public issue in Sep.95 to finance the second phase of its expansion programme of increasing its capacity by a further 15,000 sets to take the capacity to 80,100 sets pa. During the year 2015, a new vertical Media transcription was launched.

