Board Meeting 9 Dec 2024 2 Dec 2024

Esha Media Research Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board Meeting No. 05/ 2024-25 of Esha Media Research Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday 09th Day of December 2024 at 12.00 p.m. inter alia 1. To consider and recommend the appointment of M/s. NA Shah Associates LLP as a Statutory Auditor of the Company for a term of five (5) years commencing from the conclusion of the 41st Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of the 46th Annual General Meeting of the Company (i.e. from F.Y 2024-25 till 2028-29). 2. To consider and approve obtaining approval of members for appointment of statutory auditors through postal ballot. 3. To consider and approve the appointment of a scrutiniser for postal ballot. We request you to take the above information on record and the same be treated as compliance under the applicable provision(s) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations 2015 AS ATTACHED (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/12/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Esha Media Research Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board Meeting No. 04/ 2024-25 of Esha Media Research Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 13th Day of November 2024 at 03.00 p.m. inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company. We request you to take the above information on record and the same be treated as compliance under the applicable provision(s) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Dear Sir / Madam, This is to inform you that Board of Directors in their meeting held on Wednesday, 13th Day of November, 2024, inter alia others, has considered and approved the following: 1. Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended 30th September, 2024. The results are also being uploaded on the Companys website at https://eshamedia.com/. 2. Limited Review Report of the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended 30th September, 2024 issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. The meeting commenced at 3.00 p.m. and concluded at 6.00 p.m. As per letter attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Oct 2024 29 Aug 2024

Esha Media Research Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that the Board Meeting No. 03/ 2024-25 of Esha Media Research Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday 05th Day of September 2024 at 12.00 p.m. inter alia 1. To take on record the Secretarial Audit Report of the Company for the year ended March 31st 2024; 2. To consider and approve the Directors Report for the financial year ended March 31 2024; 3. To consider and approve appointment of scrutinizer for 41st Annual General Meeting; 4. To approve date time and venue for conducting 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company; 5. To approve draft Notice of AGM; 6. To recommend Shilpa V. Pawar (DIN:01196385)who is liable to retire by rotation and eligible for reappointment as per section 152 of the Companies Act 2013; 7. To approve appointment of an agency for e-voting; 8. To approve appointment of statutory auditor of the Company to fill the casual vacancy;

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

Esha Media Research Ltd has informed BSE regarding Outcome of the Meeting of the Board held on September 05, 2024.

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

Esha Media Research Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve amongst other matters the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on July 22, 2024 have considered and approved the following: a) The Board of Directors duly approved and took on record unaudited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024; b) The Board of Directors reviewed, discussed and take note of Internal Audit Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2024; c) The Board of Directors duly considered and approved appointment of Mr. Ashish Kumar Purohit as a Company secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The meeting commenced at 3.00 P.M and concluded at 5.30 P.M We request you to kindly take the above information on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 17 May 2024

Audited Results Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on May 27, 2024 have inter alia, a) duly considered and approved the Audited standalone financial results of the Company for the year ending 31st March, 2024 along with the Auditors report therein; b) duly considered and take note of the resignation of Ms. Pinkesh Kumar Jain from the position of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f 27TH May, 2024; c) duly approved Formation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee as per the provision of Companies Act and SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; d) duly considered and take note of Annual Secretarial Compliance Report for the Financial Year 2023-24; The meeting commenced at 3.00 P.M and concluded at 6.30 P.M We request you to kindly take the above information on record. Thanking you, Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024) AS ATTACHED (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.09.2024)

