Esha Media Research Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.09
-0.4
-3.66
-4.36
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.24
-1.06
-1.14
Tax paid
0.15
0.04
0.14
0.22
Working capital
0.03
-4.55
-2.1
-2.82
Other operating items
Operating
0.05
-5.16
-6.68
-8.1
Capital expenditure
-0.28
-18.88
-2.51
0.02
Free cash flow
-0.22
-24.04
-9.19
-8.08
Equity raised
-30.4
-24.42
-12.14
-3.86
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
15.02
14.52
13.6
12.69
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-15.6
-33.94
-7.73
0.74
