Esha Media Research Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.09

-0.4

-3.66

-4.36

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.24

-1.06

-1.14

Tax paid

0.15

0.04

0.14

0.22

Working capital

0.03

-4.55

-2.1

-2.82

Other operating items

Operating

0.05

-5.16

-6.68

-8.1

Capital expenditure

-0.28

-18.88

-2.51

0.02

Free cash flow

-0.22

-24.04

-9.19

-8.08

Equity raised

-30.4

-24.42

-12.14

-3.86

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

15.02

14.52

13.6

12.69

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-15.6

-33.94

-7.73

0.74

