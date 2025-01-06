Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.17
0.1
0
0.47
yoy growth (%)
70.64
4,987.12
-99.58
-94.77
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.04
As % of sales
0
0
0
8.83
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.05
-0.06
-0.82
As % of sales
34.62
55.52
3,262.37
172.5
Other costs
-0.18
-0.2
-2.65
-2.83
As % of sales (Other Cost)
107.15
203.97
1,34,770.56
591.42
Operating profit
-0.07
-0.15
-2.71
-3.22
OPM
-41.77
-159.49
-1,37,932.93
-672.76
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.24
-1.06
-1.14
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
5.9
0
0.12
0.01
Profit before tax
-0.09
-0.4
-3.66
-4.36
Taxes
0.15
0.04
0.14
0.22
Tax rate
-152.82
-9.98
-3.97
-5.16
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.05
-0.36
-3.51
-4.13
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.05
-0.36
-3.51
-4.13
yoy growth (%)
-114.24
-89.5
-15.06
399.22
NPM
30.76
-368.6
-1,78,690.43
-864.51
