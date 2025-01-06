iifl-logo-icon 1
Esha Media Research Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.17

0.1

0

0.47

yoy growth (%)

70.64

4,987.12

-99.58

-94.77

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.04

As % of sales

0

0

0

8.83

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.05

-0.06

-0.82

As % of sales

34.62

55.52

3,262.37

172.5

Other costs

-0.18

-0.2

-2.65

-2.83

As % of sales (Other Cost)

107.15

203.97

1,34,770.56

591.42

Operating profit

-0.07

-0.15

-2.71

-3.22

OPM

-41.77

-159.49

-1,37,932.93

-672.76

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.24

-1.06

-1.14

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

5.9

0

0.12

0.01

Profit before tax

-0.09

-0.4

-3.66

-4.36

Taxes

0.15

0.04

0.14

0.22

Tax rate

-152.82

-9.98

-3.97

-5.16

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.05

-0.36

-3.51

-4.13

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.05

-0.36

-3.51

-4.13

yoy growth (%)

-114.24

-89.5

-15.06

399.22

NPM

30.76

-368.6

-1,78,690.43

-864.51

