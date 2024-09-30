With reference to the captioned subject and pursuant to Regulation 30 and 34(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the Annual Report of Esha Media Research Limited for the Financial Year 2023-2024 and Notice convening the 41st Annual General Meeting scheduled on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 03.00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). as per attached (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024) as per attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024)