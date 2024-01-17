|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|4 Dec 2023
|22 Dec 2023
|30 Dec 2023
|Book Closure: Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 22th December, 2023 to 30th December, 2023 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Saturday, 30th December, 2023.
