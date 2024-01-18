|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|22 May 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|2.5
|25
|Final
|The Board at its meeting held today, recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 2.50/- per equity share of face value of 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The above dividend, if declared by the members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting will be paid within 30 days from the date of Annual General Meeting.
