Everest Organics Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8
8
8
8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
37.84
38.21
38.8
38.58
Net Worth
45.84
46.21
46.8
46.58
Minority Interest
Debt
57.79
51.05
38.78
22.9
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.52
4.15
3.89
3.58
Total Liabilities
108.15
101.41
89.47
73.06
Fixed Assets
73.35
66.05
57
43.64
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.08
0.08
0.08
0.08
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
33.89
34.44
31.74
27.67
Inventories
43.76
46.74
41.49
32.92
Inventory Days
66.17
Sundry Debtors
100.09
76.33
68.57
50.62
Debtor Days
101.76
Other Current Assets
8.61
11.81
10.21
6.45
Sundry Creditors
-110.65
-95.1
-79.53
-54.74
Creditor Days
110.04
Other Current Liabilities
-7.92
-5.34
-9
-7.58
Cash
0.83
0.83
0.65
1.66
Total Assets
108.15
101.4
89.47
73.05
