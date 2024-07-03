iifl-logo-icon 1
Everest Organics Ltd Share Price

283.35
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open 285
  Day's High 285
  52 Wk High 307.15
  Prev. Close 289.1
  Day's Low 283.35
  52 Wk Low 110
  Turnover (lac) 7.05
  P/E 0
  Face Value 10
  Book Value 50.61
  EPS 0
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.) 226.68
  Div. Yield 0
Everest Organics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

285

Prev. Close

289.1

Turnover(Lac.)

7.05

Day's High

285

Day's Low

283.35

52 Week's High

307.15

52 Week's Low

110

Book Value

50.61

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

226.68

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Everest Organics Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

7 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

Everest Organics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Everest Organics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:44 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.12%

Foreign: 2.11%

Indian: 72.03%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.05%

Non-Institutions: 25.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Everest Organics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8

8

8

8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

37.84

38.21

38.8

38.58

Net Worth

45.84

46.21

46.8

46.58

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

181.56

167.21

112.17

106.89

yoy growth (%)

8.58

49.06

4.93

7.45

Raw materials

-107.76

-96.48

-69.68

-67.53

As % of sales

59.35

57.7

62.12

63.18

Employee costs

-15.26

-13.3

-9.34

-8.73

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

17.27

14.09

2.36

1.78

Depreciation

-3.37

-3.2

-2.67

-2.44

Tax paid

-3.55

-3.19

-0.65

-0.43

Working capital

10.52

12.18

7.8

-5.96

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

8.58

49.06

4.93

7.45

Op profit growth

19.19

170.64

17.86

0.43

EBIT growth

17.93

240.9

12.5

25.41

Net profit growth

25.86

535.77

26.77

649.08

Everest Organics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Everest Organics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

S K Hari Krishna

Non Executive Director

Raju S Kakarlapudi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Abdur Rahman

Independent Director

SUNDARA PRASAD VENKATA SATYA SRIKAKOLAPU

Independent Director

Venkata Satyanarayana Murthy Vadali

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Everest Organics Ltd

Summary

Everest Organics Ltd was incorporated at Hyderabad in Feb.93. It was promoted by S K Srihari Raju and S K Chittiramabhadra Raju. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and their intermediaries. The Company commenced its commercial operations in the year 1993. It set up a plant at Aroor, Andhra Pradesh to manufacture bulk drugs and formulations. It came out with a public issue in Jan.95 to part-finance the project.Commercial production of ciprofloxacin and omerprazole commenced in Feb.96. The company preferred to manufacture para hydroxy phynyl glycin (PHPG), but due to market conditions, it decided to drop manufacturing of PHPG and has decided to enhance the capacity of ciprofloxacin from 30 tpa to 120 tpa and also to manufacture enrofloxacin/naproxen.The company increased its installed capacity of Benzimidazole by 60 tpa there by taking its capacity to 120 tpa. The installed capacity of Omeprazole Op Sulphide was increased from 15 TPA to 30 TPA. It introduced one more new product by name Esomeprazole Magnesium by creating additional facility by making investment in plant & machinery in 2007-08.
Company FAQs

What is the Everest Organics Ltd share price today?

The Everest Organics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹283.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Everest Organics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Everest Organics Ltd is ₹226.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Everest Organics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Everest Organics Ltd is 0 and 5.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Everest Organics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Everest Organics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Everest Organics Ltd is ₹110 and ₹307.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Everest Organics Ltd?

Everest Organics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.07%, 3 Years at 3.41%, 1 Year at 94.42%, 6 Month at 115.51%, 3 Month at 117.04% and 1 Month at 97.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Everest Organics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Everest Organics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.15 %
Institutions - 0.05 %
Public - 25.80 %

