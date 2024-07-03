Summary

Everest Organics Ltd was incorporated at Hyderabad in Feb.93. It was promoted by S K Srihari Raju and S K Chittiramabhadra Raju. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and their intermediaries. The Company commenced its commercial operations in the year 1993. It set up a plant at Aroor, Andhra Pradesh to manufacture bulk drugs and formulations. It came out with a public issue in Jan.95 to part-finance the project.Commercial production of ciprofloxacin and omerprazole commenced in Feb.96. The company preferred to manufacture para hydroxy phynyl glycin (PHPG), but due to market conditions, it decided to drop manufacturing of PHPG and has decided to enhance the capacity of ciprofloxacin from 30 tpa to 120 tpa and also to manufacture enrofloxacin/naproxen.The company increased its installed capacity of Benzimidazole by 60 tpa there by taking its capacity to 120 tpa. The installed capacity of Omeprazole Op Sulphide was increased from 15 TPA to 30 TPA. It introduced one more new product by name Esomeprazole Magnesium by creating additional facility by making investment in plant & machinery in 2007-08.

