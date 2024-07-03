Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹285
Prev. Close₹289.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.05
Day's High₹285
Day's Low₹283.35
52 Week's High₹307.15
52 Week's Low₹110
Book Value₹50.61
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)226.68
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8
8
8
8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
37.84
38.21
38.8
38.58
Net Worth
45.84
46.21
46.8
46.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
181.56
167.21
112.17
106.89
yoy growth (%)
8.58
49.06
4.93
7.45
Raw materials
-107.76
-96.48
-69.68
-67.53
As % of sales
59.35
57.7
62.12
63.18
Employee costs
-15.26
-13.3
-9.34
-8.73
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
17.27
14.09
2.36
1.78
Depreciation
-3.37
-3.2
-2.67
-2.44
Tax paid
-3.55
-3.19
-0.65
-0.43
Working capital
10.52
12.18
7.8
-5.96
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.58
49.06
4.93
7.45
Op profit growth
19.19
170.64
17.86
0.43
EBIT growth
17.93
240.9
12.5
25.41
Net profit growth
25.86
535.77
26.77
649.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
S K Hari Krishna
Non Executive Director
Raju S Kakarlapudi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Abdur Rahman
Independent Director
SUNDARA PRASAD VENKATA SATYA SRIKAKOLAPU
Independent Director
Venkata Satyanarayana Murthy Vadali
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Everest Organics Ltd
Summary
Everest Organics Ltd was incorporated at Hyderabad in Feb.93. It was promoted by S K Srihari Raju and S K Chittiramabhadra Raju. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and their intermediaries. The Company commenced its commercial operations in the year 1993. It set up a plant at Aroor, Andhra Pradesh to manufacture bulk drugs and formulations. It came out with a public issue in Jan.95 to part-finance the project.Commercial production of ciprofloxacin and omerprazole commenced in Feb.96. The company preferred to manufacture para hydroxy phynyl glycin (PHPG), but due to market conditions, it decided to drop manufacturing of PHPG and has decided to enhance the capacity of ciprofloxacin from 30 tpa to 120 tpa and also to manufacture enrofloxacin/naproxen.The company increased its installed capacity of Benzimidazole by 60 tpa there by taking its capacity to 120 tpa. The installed capacity of Omeprazole Op Sulphide was increased from 15 TPA to 30 TPA. It introduced one more new product by name Esomeprazole Magnesium by creating additional facility by making investment in plant & machinery in 2007-08.
Read More
The Everest Organics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹283.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Everest Organics Ltd is ₹226.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Everest Organics Ltd is 0 and 5.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Everest Organics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Everest Organics Ltd is ₹110 and ₹307.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Everest Organics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.07%, 3 Years at 3.41%, 1 Year at 94.42%, 6 Month at 115.51%, 3 Month at 117.04% and 1 Month at 97.20%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.