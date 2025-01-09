Everest Organics Ltd Management Discussions

The information is required in compliance of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and forming a part of the Boards Report for the year ended March 31, 2023 and has to be read in Conjunction with the Companys financial statements, which follows this Section. The management of the Company is presenting herein the overview, opportunities and threats, initiatives by the Company and overall strategy of the Company and its outlook for the future. This outlook is based on managements own assessment and it may vary due to future economic and other future developments in the country.

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE & DEVELOPMENTS:

India is the largest provider of generic drugs globally and is known for its affordable vaccines and generic medications. The Indian Pharmaceutical industry is currently ranked third in pharmaceutical production by volume after evolving over time into a thriving industry growing at a CAGR of 9.43% since the past nine years. Generic drugs, over-the-counter medications, bulk drugs, vaccines, contract research & manufacturing, biosimilars, and biologics are some of the major segments of the Indian pharma industry. India has the most number of pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities that are in compliance with the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) and has 500 API producers that make for around 8% of the worldwide API market.

Indian pharmaceutical sector supplies over 50% of global demand for various vaccines, 40% of generic demand in the US and 25% of all medicine in the UK. The domestic pharmaceutical industry includes a network of 3,000 drug companies and ~10,500 manufacturing units. India enjoys an important position in the global pharmaceuticals sector. The country also has a large pool of scientists and engineers with a potential to steer the industry ahead to greater heights. Presently, over 80% of the antiretroviral drugs used globally to combat AIDS (Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome) are supplied by Indian pharmaceutical firms. India is rightfully known as the "pharmacy of the world" due to the low cost and high quality of its medicines.

Indian pharmaceutical industry is known for its generic medicines and low-cost vaccines globally. Transformed over the years as a vibrant sector, presently Indian Pharma ranks third in pharmaceutical production by volume. The Pharmaceutical industry in India is the third largest in the world in terms of volume and 14th largest in terms of value. The Pharma sector currently contributes to around 1.72% of the countrys GDP.

According to a recent EY FICCI report, as there has been a growing consensus over providing new innovative therapies to patients, Indian pharmaceutical market is estimated to touch US$ 130 billion in value by the end of 2030. Meanwhile, the global market size of pharmaceutical products is estimated to cross over the US$ 1 trillion mark in 2023.

The Company was operating in the Chemical industries, mainly engaged in the manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Intermediaries. FY 2022-23 was a sustainable year in all aspects. The Directors from time to time has always considered the proposal for diversification into the areas which would be profitable for the Company. Going ahead your Directors are expecting better industrial development in the coming years.

MARKETING & MARKET SIZE:

Market size of India pharmaceuticals industry is expected to reach US$ 65 billion by 2024, and ~US$ 130 billion by 2030. According to the government data, the Indian pharmaceutical industry is worth approximately US$ 50 billion with over US$ 25 billion of the value coming from exports. About 20% of the global exports in generic drugs are met by India.

India is among the top 12 destinations for biotechnology worldwide and 3rd largest destination for biotechnology in Asia Pacific. In 2022, Indias Biotechnology industry has crossed US$ 80.12 billion, growing 14% from the previous year.

The Indian pharmaceutical industry has seen a massive expansion over the last few years and is expected to reach about 13% of the size of the global pharma market while enhancing its quality, affordability, and innovation.

The biosimilars market in India is estimated to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22% to become US$ 12 billion by 2025. This would represent almost 20% of the total pharmaceutical market in India.

The current market size of the medical devices sector in India is estimated to be US$ 11 billion and its share in the global medical device market is estimated to be 1.5%.

Indian pharma companies have a substantial share in the prescription market in the US and EU. The largest number of FDA-approved plants outside the US is in India.

According to the Indian Economic Survey 2021, the domestic market is expected to grow 3x in the next decade. Indias domestic pharmaceutical market stood at US$ 42 billion in 2021 and is likely to reach US$ 65 billion by 2024 and further expand to reach US$ 120-130 billion by 2030. Indias biotechnology industry comprises biopharmaceuticals, bio-services, bio-agriculture, bio-industry, and bioinformatics. The Indian biotechnology industry was valued at US$ 70.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 150 billion by 2025. Indias medical devices market stood at US$ 10.36 billion in FY20. The market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 37% from 2020 to 2025 to reach US$ 50 billion. As of August 2021, CARE Ratings expect Indias pharmaceutical business to develop at an annual rate of ~11% over the next two years to reach more than US$ 60 billion in value.

In the global pharmaceuticals sector, India is a significant and rising player. India is the worlds largest supplier of generic medications, accounting for 20% of the worldwide supply by volume and supplying about 60% of the global vaccination demand. The Indian pharmaceutical sector is worth US$ 42 billion worldwide. In August 2021, the Indian pharmaceutical market increased at 17.7% annually, up from 13.7% in July 2020. According to India Ratings & Research, the Indian pharmaceutical market revenue is expected to be over 12% Y-o-Y in FY22.

OUTLOOK: Global API Sector

The global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) market size reached US$ 222.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 303.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during 2023-2028.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API), is the term that is used to refer to the biologically active component of a drug (e.g., tablet, capsule). A drug is usually composed of several components. The API represents the primary ingredient. Other ingredients are commonly known as "excipients". Sometimes a drug can contain several APIs and its effect on a patient depends on the dosage prescribed and can vary from person to person. In combination therapies, two or more than two active ingredients are used to treat different symptoms in different ways. Stringent quality control is a mandate when it comes to the manufacturing of drugs as the API represents the main component considered while making the prescription.

Pharmaceutical manufacturing occurs in two general steps. In the first step, manufacturers convert raw materials into APIs. The second step involves creating the final formulation by mixing APIs and excipients into tablets, capsules, solutions, etc. and finally packaging the drug for the end users. Manufacturers either sell APIs in the open market (also known as the merchant market) or use them as inputs to make their final formulations. The global API market is extremely competitive with a number of large and small manufacturers. Firms that engage in API manufacturing generally specialize and target their manufacturing based on a combination of the firms in-house skills and market opportunities. Catalyzed by lower costs, API manufacturing has gradually been shifting from the historical leaders in Western countries to manufacturers based in India and China.

The global demand of APIs is currently exhibiting strong growth. One of the major drivers of this market is the rising number of blockbuster patent expiries creating a significant opportunity for generic APIs. Moreover, there has been a strong demand for APIs for biologicals. The global market for biologicals is currently exhibiting strong growth catalyzed by their high potency and ability to treat diseases beyond the scope of small molecule drugs. This is creating a strong demand for APIs for branded biological drugs and their biosimilar versions. Other factors catalyzing the global demand of APIs include ageing population, rising expenditures on healthcare, increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, etc.

INVESTMENTS & RECENT DEVELOPMENTS:

The Indian Pharmaceuticals industry plays a prominent role in the global pharmaceuticals industry. India ranks third worldwide for production by volume and 14th by value.

In this regard the sector has seen a lot of investments and developments in the recent past.

O Up to 100%, FDI has been allowed through automatic route for Greenfield pharmaceuticals projects. For Brownfield pharmaceuticals projects, FDI allowed is up to 74% through automatic route and beyond that through government approval.

O The cumulative FDI equity inflow in the Drugs and Pharmaceuticals industry is US$ 20.96 billion during the period April 2000-September 2022. This constitutes almost 3.35% of the total FDI inflow received across sectors.

O Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Glenmark), an innovation-driven, global pharmaceutical company, is the first to launch a unique I.V. injection formulation, Akynzeo I.V., in India for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV), under an exclusive licensing agreement with Helsinn, a Swiss biopharma group company.

O Entod Pharmaceuticals has recently launched its new ocular aesthetic range focused on improving eye comfort and enhancing the aesthetics of the eyes.

O BDR Pharmaceutical has launched the first generic apalutamide (brand name Apatide) in India to treat both metastatic castration sensitive prostate cancer as well as non-metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer. The product will be available across India.

O Anglo French Drugs & Industries Limited (AFDIL), a 99-year-old organization in the pharmaceutical sector, announced that it has entered into the fertility space with the launch of the LYBER range.

O Eli Lilly introduces Ramiven in India, for certain high-risk early breast cancer patients in November 2022.

O ICPA Health Products Ltd (ICPA), a leading pharma company in the oral healthcare segment, has launched its latest product Heximetro at the annual conference of the Indian Society of Periodontology (ISP) in November 2022.

O The FDI inflows in the Indian drugs and pharmaceuticals sector reached US$ 19.90 billion between April 2000-June 2022.

O The Indian drugs and pharmaceuticals sector received cumulative FDIs worth US$ 19.41 billion between April 2000-March 2022.

O The foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows in the Indian drugs and pharmaceuticals sector reached US$ 1,414 million between in FY 2021-22.

O The Indian pharmaceutical industry generated a trade surplus of US$ 15.81 billion in FY22.

O Medical Device industry is expected to reach US$ 50 billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 15%.

O In November 2022, Sun Pharma and SPARC entered into a license agreement for commercialization of phenobarbital for injection in the US.

O Glenmark becomes the First Company in India to launch Teneligliptin + Dapagliflozin Fixed Dose Combination in October 2022.

O In October 2022, Lupin signed an agreement to acquire two inhalation brands from Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

O Dr. Reddys Laboratories announced the launch of Lenalidomide Capsules in the U.S. with two of six strengths eligible for first-to-market, 180-day exclusivity in September 2022.

O In June 2022, Cipla partnered with Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi) to announce the launch of a 4-in-1 antiretroviral treatment for children living with HIV in South Africa.

O Glenmark becomes the first pharmaceutical company to launch Indacaterol + Mometasone fixed-Dose combination drug for Asthma in India.

O In May 2022, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited through one of its wholly owned subsidiaries plans to launch Bempedoic Acid under the brand name Brillo, in India for reducing low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol.

O In May 2022, Dr. Reddys Laboratories enters into exclusive partnership with HK inno.N Corporation to commercialise novel molecule Tegoprazan in India & select emerging markets.

O In April 2022, Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd. inked a pact with MediCane Health to announce the launch of medical cannabis products in Germany.

O The Union Cabinet has given its nod for the amendment of existing Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy in the pharmaceutical sector in order to allow FDI up to 100% under the automatic route for manufacturing of medical devices subject to certain conditions.

O In March 2022, Themis Medicare Ltd. (Themis), announced the approval of its antiviral drug VIRALEX by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

O The National Digital Health Blueprint has the potential to generate nearly US$ 200 billion in added economic value for Indias healthcare industry over the next 10 years.

O In October 2021, AstraZeneca India launched a Clinical Data and Insights (CDI) division to further strengthen its global presence and manage data-related aspects of its clinical trials.

O In September 2021, the Indian government contributed US$ 4 billion to the pharmaceutical and medical industries.

O In August 2021, Uniza Group, an Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical firm, signed an agreement with Lysulin Inc. (an US-based firm) to introduce Lysulin, a nutritional product for Indian consumers.

O In May 2021, Indian Immunologicals Ltd. (IIL) and Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation (BIBCOL) inked technology transfer pacts with Bharat Biotech to develop the vaccine locally to boost Indias vaccination drive. The two PSUs plan to start production of vaccines by September 2021.

GOVERNMENT INITIATIVES:

Some of the initiatives taken by the Government to promote the pharmaceutical sector in India are as follows:

O As per the Union Budget 2023-24:

A mission to eliminate sickle cell anemia by 2047 will be launched. It would involve raising awareness, conducting a comprehensive screening of seven crore individuals in the impacted tribal regions between the ages of 0 and 40, and providing counselling through coordinated efforts.

For innovation in the pharmaceutical sector, through centres of excellence, a new initiative to encourage pharmaceutical research and innovation will be implemented. The government persuades business to spend money on R&D in a few chosen priority fields. At the grassroots level, government has also announced on building 157 nursing colleges in co-location with government medical colleges.

O Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM):

Under the ABDM, citizens will be able to create their ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) numbers, to which their digital health records can be linked. This will enable creation of longitudinal health records for individuals across various healthcare providers and improve clinical decision making by healthcare providers.

The pilot of ABDM is completed in the six Union Territories of Ladakh, Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep with successful demonstration of technology platform developed by the NHA.

During the pilot, digital sandbox was created in which more than 774 partner solutions are undergoing integration. As on February 21, 2022, 173,369,087 Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts have been created and 10,114 doctors and 17,319 health facilities have been registered in ABDM.

O Scheme for Development of Pharma industry Umbrella Scheme:

The Department of Pharmaceuticals has prepared an Umbrella Scheme namely ‘Scheme for Development of Pharma industry. Which comprises of the following sub schemes:

Assistance to Bulk Drug Industry for Common Facilitation Centres;

Assistance to Medical Device Industry for Common Facilitation Centres;

Assistance to Pharmaceutical Industry (CDP-PS);

Pharmaceutical Promotion and Development Scheme (PPDS);

Pharmaceutical Technology Upgradation Assistance Scheme (PTUAS).

O As per the Union Budget 2022-23:

Rs. 3,201 crore (US$ 419.2 million) has been set aside for research and Rs. 83,000 crore (US$ 10.86 billion) has been allocated for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Rs. 37,000 crore (US$ 4.83 billion) has been allocated to the National Health Mission.

Rs. 10,000 crore (US$ 1.28 billion) has been allocated to Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.

The Ministry of AYUSH has been allocated Rs. 3,050 crore (US$ 399.4 million), up from Rs. 2,970 crore (US$ 389 million).

O In March 2022, under the Strengthening of Pharmaceutical Industry (SPI) Scheme, a total financial outlay of Rs. 500 crore (US$ 665.5 million) for the period FY22 to FY26 were announced.

O India could restart deliveries of COVID-19 shots to global vaccine-sharing platform COVAX in November-December 2021 for the first time since April 2021. The World Health Organization (WHO), which co-leads COVAX, has been pushing India to resume supplies for the programme, particularly after it sent ~4 million doses to neighbours and allies in October 2021.

O In November 2021, PM Mr. Narendra Modi inaugurated the first Global Innovation Summit of the pharmaceuticals sector. The summit will have 12 sessions and over 40 national and international speakers deliberating on a range of subjects including regulatory environment, funding for innovation, industry-academia collaboration and innovation infrastructure.

O In August 2021, Union Health Minister, Mr. Mansukh Mandaviya announced that an additional number of pharmaceutical companies in India are expected to commence manufacturing of anti-coronavirus vaccines by October-November 2021. This move is expected to further boost the vaccination drive across the country.

O In June 2021, Finance Minister Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman announced an additional outlay of Rs. 197,000 crore (US$ 26,578.3 million) that will be utilised over five years for the pharmaceutical PLI scheme in 13 key sectors such as active pharmaceutical ingredients, drug intermediaries and key starting materials.

O To achieve self-reliance and minimise import dependency in the countrys essential bulk drugs, the Department of Pharmaceuticals initiated a PLI scheme to promote domestic manufacturing by setting up greenfield plants with minimum domestic value addition in four separate ‘Target Segments with a cumulative outlay of Rs. 6,940 crore (US$ 951.27 million) from FY21 to FY30.

O In May 2021, under Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0, Mission COVID Suraksha was announced by the Government of India to accelerate development and production of indigenous COVID vaccines. To augment the capacity of indigenous production of Covaxin under the mission, the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, provided financial support in the form of a grant to vaccine manufacturing facilities for enhanced production capacities, which is expected to reach >10 crore doses per month by September 2021.

The pharmaceutical industry in India is a significant part of the nations foreign trade and offers lucrative potential for investors. Millions of people around the world receive affordable and inexpensive generic medications from India, which also runs a sizable number of plants that adhere to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standards set by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). Among nations that produce pharmaceuticals, India has long held the top spot. Medicine spending in India is projected to grow 9-12% over the next five years, leading India to become one of the top 10 countries in terms of medicine spending. Going forward, better growth in domestic sales would also depend on the ability of companies to align their product portfolio towards chronic therapies for diseases such as cardiovascular, anti-diabetes, anti-depressants and anti-cancers, which are on the rise.

The Indian Government has taken many steps to reduce costs and bring down healthcare expenses. The National Health Protection Scheme, which aims to offer universal healthcare, the ageing population, the rise in chronic diseases, and other government programmes, including the opening of pharmacies that offer inexpensive generic medications, should all contribute to boost the Indian pharmaceutical industry. Speedy introduction of generic drugs into the market has remained in focus and is expected to benefit the Indian pharmaceutical companies. In addition, the thrust on rural health programmes, lifesaving drugs and preventive vaccines also augurs well for the pharmaceutical companies..

OPPORTUNITIES & THREATS:

The SWOT analysis of the industry reveals the position of the Indian pharmaceutical industry in respect to its internal and external environment.

a) Strengths

O Well-developed chemistry, R&D and manufacturing infrastructure with proven track record in advance chemistry capabilities, design of high-tech manufacturing facilities and regulatory compliance.

O Strong technical, finance and administrative expertise in pharma industries along with strong marketing and distribution network.

O Higher GDP growth leading to increased disposable income in the hands of general public and their positive attitude towards spending on healthcare.

O Low-cost, highly skilled set of English speaking labour force and proven track record in design of high technology manufacturing devices.

O Healthy domestic market with rising per capita expenditure. Low cost of innovation, manufacturing and operations.

O Strong focus by the Government. Adherence to global standards, high quality documentation and process understanding.

O Adequate health insurance coverage.

b) Weaknesses

O Stringent pricing regulations affecting the profitability of pharma companies.

O Lack of ability to compete with MNCs for New Drug Discovery, Research and commercialization of molecules on as worldwide basis due to lack of resources.

O Poor all-round infrastructure is a major challenge. O Low investments in innovative R & D.

O Presence of more unorganised players versus the organized ones, resulting in an increasingly competitive environment, characterised by stiff price competition.

c) Opportunities

O Global demand for generics rising. High scope in Research & Development sector. O Rapid OTC and generic market growth. Significant export opportunities.

O Increased penetration in the non - metro markets. O Large demand for quality diagnostic services.

O Significant investment from MNCs.

O Public-Private Partnerships for strengthening Infrastructure.

O Opening of the health insurance sector and increase in per capita income - the growth drivers for the pharmaceutical industry.

O India, a potentially preferred global outsourcing hub for pharmaceutical products due to low cost of skilled labour.

d) Threats

O Global Competition. Narrow margin of Profits. O Increasing Stringency on Quality.

O Increasing CGMP regulatory requirement compliances leads to more and more investments. O Wage inflation.

O Government expanding the umbrella of the Drugs Price Control Order (DPCO).

O Other low-cost countries such as China and Israel affecting outsourcing demand for Indian pharmaceutical products

O Entry of foreign players (well equipped technology-based products) into the Indian market.

The Company is seriously contemplating for both forward and backward integration. The Company is pursuing actively assets which will add immediate value to the Company for the purpose of forward integration in palletisation in the near future along with backward integration into intermediates through partnership or as new projects..

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM & THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has an adequate system of internal controls comprising authorization levels, supervision, checks and balance and procedures through documented policy guidelines and manuals, which provide that all transaction are authorized, recorded and reported correctly and compliance with policies and statutes are ensured. The operational managers exercise their control over business processes through operational systems, procedural manual and financial limits of authority manual, which are reviewed and updated on an ongoing basis to improve the systems and efficiency of operations. The Company place prime importance on an effective internal audit system. The Internal Control System is supplemented by internal audit, regular review by the management and well documented policies. The Company has an independent Internal Audit System to monitor the entire operations and services. The top management and Audit Committee of the Board review the findings of the Internal Auditor and takes remedial actions accordingly.

RISKS & CONCERN:

The pharmaceutical industry faces challenges in protecting intellectual property and brand reputation while meeting strict compliance needs. Environmental sector is another major concern as drugs are of high value and sensitive to environmental interaction. There is a need to make sure that pharmaceutical products are handled safely. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) can enter the natural environment during manufacture, use and / or disposal, and consequently public concern about their potential adverse impacts in the environment is growing. Owing to post-covid surplus stocking of API by the formulators and variable Raw material costs Company has and continues to experience decrease in sale volumes of APIs. However, even shortage of Raw materials is also perceived to be a futuristic impact on the sale of APIs as well.

SEGMENT-WISE PERFORMANCE:

Everest Organics Limited is engage in the business of manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients & Intermediaries for around three decades. Currently the Company is working on capacity utilization of 80-90% for the existing product. The capex done for the FY 2021-22 was about Rs. 8 crores and the envisaged capex for the FY 2022-23 is Rs. 15 crores in order to complete the new block.

During the FY 2022-23, the Company exported about 28.60% of the total sale from all over the world. There was an increase in number of clients during the year; presently we have about 80 clients spread over 45 countries all over the world. We would like to reach 120 clients in 60 countries in the next three years. We have approvals for three (3) products in the regulatory market and six (6) more products are under process. Two (2) products are under registration in China and two (2) products are under registration for Korea market. Five (5) products are under registration for Russia market as well.

DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE:

During the year under review, the Company has achieved a turnover of INR 1830 million as against INR 2000 million in the previous year.

During the year the Company has incurred a Net Loss of INR 1.82 million as against Net Profit of INR 11.44 million in the previous year. No transfers were made to the General Reserve. The entire net loss is carried over in the Statement of Profit & Loss.

The Earning per shares (EPS) of the Company as on March 31, 2023 was INR (0.23) as against INR 1.43 in the previous year.

KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS:

In accordance with the amendments notified in the Regulation 17 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 on May 09, 2018, the details of significant changes in the key financial ratios as compared to the immediately previous Financial Year are reported hereunder:

Particulars As at March 31, 2023 As at March 31, 2022 Reason for change Debtors Turnover 2.53 3.36 A low accounts receivable turnover ratio indicates that the collection period for Trade Receivables has increased during the FY 2022-23. Inventory Turnover 2.76 3.65 The decrease in the ratio is on account of increase in the level of inventory quantity during the FY 2022-23. Interest Coverage Ratio (Times) 1.03 1.56 Decrease in ratio during the current year as compared to the previous year is due to lower profits in the current year. Current Ratio (Times) 0.96 1.05 Note(a) Debt-Equity Ratio (Times) 1.10 0.83 Increase in ratio on account of increase in Trade Payables without corresponding increase in Equity due to low profits during the year. Operating Profit Margin (%) (0.87) % 2.42% Decrease in ratios mainly due to a decrease in the marketing margin and sales in the current year and increase in Inputs cost. Net Profit Margin (%) (0.10) % 0.57% Decrease in ratio mainly due to a decrease in the marketing margin and sales in the current year and increase in input cost. Return on Net Worth (%) (0.39) % 2.44%

Notes: (a). In respect of the aforesaid mentioned ratios, there is no significant change (25% or more) in FY 2022-23 in comparison to FY 2021-22.

BUSINESS UPDATES:

O Posaconazole & Bilastine are filed for European market.

O Bempedoic acid filed for US market.

O Awaiting Oseltamivir, Rivaroxaban, Pantoprazole and Fenofibrate European market DMF approvals.

O Awaiting Omeprazole, Esomeprazole, Pantoprazole USDMF approvals.

O New block with 60000 Kgs will be completed by Q3 of 2023.

O Long Term Loan by Financial Credit Rating (ICRA Rating) is [ICRA] B+(Stable) dated August 22, 2022.

INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS & HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT:

The focus is on capability development, performance management and employee engagement. This is expected to improve cost competitiveness through greater levels of employee participation, commitment and involvement.

The Company recognizes human resources as its biggest strength which has resulted in getting acknowledgement that the Company is the right destination where with the growth of the organization, value addition of individual employees is assured. The Company provides employee development opportunities by conducting training programs to equip the employee with upgraded skills enabling them to adapt to the contemporary technological advancements. The total number of employees as on March 31, 2023 is about 400.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statement in this report on Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, exceptions or predictions may be forward looking statements and are based on certain assumptions and exception of future events. Actual result could however differ materially from those express or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operations including global and domestic demand-supply condition, finished goods process, raw material cost and availability, changes in government regulations and tax structure, economic development within India and the Countries with which the Company has Business Contracts and other factors such as litigation and industrial relations.

The Company assumes no responsibility in respect of forward looking statement herein which may undergo changes in future on the basis of subsequent developments, information and events.