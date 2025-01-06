Everest Organics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
17.27
14.09
2.36
1.78
Depreciation
-3.37
-3.2
-2.67
-2.44
Tax paid
-3.55
-3.19
-0.65
-0.43
Working capital
10.52
12.18
7.8
-5.96
Other operating items
Operating
20.86
19.86
6.83
-7.05
Capital expenditure
7.89
8.44
3.76
7.64
Free cash flow
28.76
28.3
10.59
0.58
Equity raised
51.06
25.98
17.07
14.04
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
4.96
-4.04
6.44
9.63
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
84.78
50.25
34.11
24.26
