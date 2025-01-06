iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Everest Organics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

283.35
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Everest Organics Ltd

Everest Organics FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

17.27

14.09

2.36

1.78

Depreciation

-3.37

-3.2

-2.67

-2.44

Tax paid

-3.55

-3.19

-0.65

-0.43

Working capital

10.52

12.18

7.8

-5.96

Other operating items

Operating

20.86

19.86

6.83

-7.05

Capital expenditure

7.89

8.44

3.76

7.64

Free cash flow

28.76

28.3

10.59

0.58

Equity raised

51.06

25.98

17.07

14.04

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

4.96

-4.04

6.44

9.63

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

84.78

50.25

34.11

24.26

Everest Organics : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Everest Organics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.