Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
181.56
167.21
112.17
106.89
yoy growth (%)
8.58
49.06
4.93
7.45
Raw materials
-107.76
-96.48
-69.68
-67.53
As % of sales
59.35
57.7
62.12
63.18
Employee costs
-15.26
-13.3
-9.34
-8.73
As % of sales
8.4
7.95
8.32
8.17
Other costs
-35.69
-38.26
-26.06
-24.6
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.65
22.88
23.23
23.02
Operating profit
22.84
19.16
7.08
6
OPM
12.58
11.46
6.31
5.61
Depreciation
-3.37
-3.2
-2.67
-2.44
Interest expense
-3.25
-3.31
-2.74
-2.75
Other income
1.06
1.45
0.7
0.97
Profit before tax
17.27
14.09
2.36
1.78
Taxes
-3.55
-3.19
-0.65
-0.43
Tax rate
-20.6
-22.67
-27.49
-24.13
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
13.71
10.89
1.71
1.35
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
13.71
10.89
1.71
1.35
yoy growth (%)
25.86
535.77
26.77
649.08
NPM
7.55
6.51
1.52
1.26
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.