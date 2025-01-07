iifl-logo-icon 1
Everest Organics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

181.56

167.21

112.17

106.89

yoy growth (%)

8.58

49.06

4.93

7.45

Raw materials

-107.76

-96.48

-69.68

-67.53

As % of sales

59.35

57.7

62.12

63.18

Employee costs

-15.26

-13.3

-9.34

-8.73

As % of sales

8.4

7.95

8.32

8.17

Other costs

-35.69

-38.26

-26.06

-24.6

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.65

22.88

23.23

23.02

Operating profit

22.84

19.16

7.08

6

OPM

12.58

11.46

6.31

5.61

Depreciation

-3.37

-3.2

-2.67

-2.44

Interest expense

-3.25

-3.31

-2.74

-2.75

Other income

1.06

1.45

0.7

0.97

Profit before tax

17.27

14.09

2.36

1.78

Taxes

-3.55

-3.19

-0.65

-0.43

Tax rate

-20.6

-22.67

-27.49

-24.13

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

13.71

10.89

1.71

1.35

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

13.71

10.89

1.71

1.35

yoy growth (%)

25.86

535.77

26.77

649.08

NPM

7.55

6.51

1.52

1.26

