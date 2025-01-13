Board Meeting 13 Jan 2025 8 Jan 2025

EVEREST ORGANICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the allotment of equity shares and Convertible Warrants on preferential basis and such other items with the permission of the Chair Outcome of Board Meeting dated 13.01.2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/01/2025)

Board Meeting 12 Dec 2024 7 Dec 2024

EVEREST ORGANICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Preferential issue of shares or other securities. 2. Appointment of Independent Director. The Board Meeting to be held on 10/12/2024 Stands Cancelled. This is with reference to our communication dated 7th December 2024 regarding intimation of the meeting of the oard of Directors scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 10th December 2024 for consideration and pproval of proposal for raising funds through preferential allotment of equity shares or other securities and appointment of Mr. Narayana Rao as an Independent Director on the Board of the Company. In this connection, we wish to inform you that the aforesaid meeting of Board of Directors stands cancelled due to non-compliance of timelines under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. The Company will inform the Stock Exchanges revised date of Board Meeting, as per the prescribed timelines under Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, in due course. EVEREST ORGANICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve proposal for raising funds through preferential issue of equity shares or other securities (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/12/2024) 1. Increase in Authorised Share Capital 2. Issue of shares on Preferential Basis Additional Information required under SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 read with Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 in continuation to the Outcome of Board Meeting submitted on December 12, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.12.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

EVEREST ORGANICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended September 30 2024 Outcomes of the Board Meeting held on 13-11-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

EVEREST ORGANICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please see annexed enclosure.

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 20 May 2024

EVEREST ORGANICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31 2024 Please see annexed enclosure. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024