|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|16 Dec 2024
|8 Jan 2025
|Additional Information required under SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 read with Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 in continuation to the Outcome of Board Meeting submitted on December 12, 2024 Notice of EGM scheduled to be held on Wednesday, January 08, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 17/12/2024) Proceedings, Voting Results and Scrutinizer Report for the EGM held on January 08, 2025 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 08.01.2025)
