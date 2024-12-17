iifl-logo-icon 1
Everest Organics Ltd EGM

259.7
(-2.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Everest Organics CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM16 Dec 20248 Jan 2025
Additional Information required under SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 read with Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 in continuation to the Outcome of Board Meeting submitted on December 12, 2024 Notice of EGM scheduled to be held on Wednesday, January 08, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 17/12/2024) Proceedings, Voting Results and Scrutinizer Report for the EGM held on January 08, 2025 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 08.01.2025)

