Excel Glasses Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
7.13
7.13
7.13
7.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-79.48
-83.14
-51.73
-46.4
Net Worth
-72.35
-76.01
-44.6
-39.27
Minority Interest
Debt
86.93
96.39
91.99
91.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
14.58
20.38
47.39
51.96
Fixed Assets
13.12
19.58
51.23
51.23
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.09
0.12
0.1
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.33
0.66
-4.01
0.6
Inventories
9.63
9.99
9.99
14.54
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.82
0.95
0.64
1.11
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
2.76
8.81
8.89
8.76
Sundry Creditors
-3.22
-10
-9.48
-9.79
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-8.66
-9.09
-14.05
-14.01
Cash
0.04
0.03
0.07
0.11
Total Assets
14.58
20.39
47.39
51.96
