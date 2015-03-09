iifl-logo
Excel Glasses Ltd Balance Sheet

0.92
(-4.17%)
Mar 9, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

7.13

7.13

7.13

7.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-79.48

-83.14

-51.73

-46.4

Net Worth

-72.35

-76.01

-44.6

-39.27

Minority Interest

Debt

86.93

96.39

91.99

91.23

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

14.58

20.38

47.39

51.96

Fixed Assets

13.12

19.58

51.23

51.23

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.09

0.12

0.1

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.33

0.66

-4.01

0.6

Inventories

9.63

9.99

9.99

14.54

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.82

0.95

0.64

1.11

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

2.76

8.81

8.89

8.76

Sundry Creditors

-3.22

-10

-9.48

-9.79

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-8.66

-9.09

-14.05

-14.01

Cash

0.04

0.03

0.07

0.11

Total Assets

14.58

20.39

47.39

51.96

