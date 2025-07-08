iifl-logo
Excel Glasses Ltd Share Price Live

0.92
(-4.17%)
Mar 9, 2015|12:00:00 AM

  • Open0.92
  • Day's High0.92
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.96
  • Day's Low0.92
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value-10.15
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.56
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Excel Glasses Ltd KEY RATIOS

Excel Glasses Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Excel Glasses Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Excel Glasses Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:55 PM
Sep-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.45%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 27.45%

Non-Promoter- 2.73%

Institutions: 2.72%

Non-Institutions: 69.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Excel Glasses Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

7.13

7.13

7.13

7.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-79.48

-83.14

-51.73

-46.4

Net Worth

-72.35

-76.01

-44.6

-39.27

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

-0.35

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-7.57

-31.4

-0.84

-0.95

Depreciation

-6.45

-31.64

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.69

4.63

-4.68

-0.24

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

129.51

44.83

-37.86

-78.32

EBIT growth

-76.49

14,063.2

-38.87

-78.93

Net profit growth

-111.65

3,637.43

-12.23

-63.46

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Excel Glasses Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Asahi India Glass Ltd

ASAHIINDIA

813.95

56.9219,787.1291.380.251,079.45113

Borosil Renewables Ltd

BORORENEW

512.9

202.736,794.2233.130327.2382.23

Borosil Ltd

BOROLTD

333.9

61.723,991.8211.150270.1867.56

La Opala RG Ltd

LAOPALA

252.65

29.042,804.4225.69077.174.26

Borosil Scientific Ltd

BOROSCI

160.7

40.791,429.3614.170117.747.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Excel Glasses Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Surendran Nair

Director

Tribhuvnan Kashinath Pandey

Director

Jaya Kumar Chettiyar

Director

Ramadas K Kamat

Director

Beena K Abdul Jabar

Director

Venugopal B Karta

Company Secretary

Arpita Jain

Registered Office

Udaya Nagar,

Pathirapally,

Kerala - 688521

Tel: 91-477-2258671-5

Website: http://www.excelglasses.com

Email: eglmumbai18@gmail.com

Registrar Office

Unit I Luthra Indus.,

Andheri Kurla Road, SafedPool Andheri(E),

Mumbai - 400072

Tel: 91-22-22641376/22702

Website: www.sharexindia.com

Email: info@sharexindia.com/invstor@sharexindia.com

Summary

Excel Glasses (EGL) was established in Jul.70 as a joint sector unit with the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) and Excel Productions as joint promoters. In Aug.84, the controlli...
Reports by Excel Glasses Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Excel Glasses Ltd share price today?

The Excel Glasses Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.92 today.

What is the Market Cap of Excel Glasses Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Excel Glasses Ltd is ₹6.56 Cr. as of 09 Mar ‘15

What is the PE and PB ratio of Excel Glasses Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Excel Glasses Ltd is 0 and -0.09 as of 09 Mar ‘15

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Excel Glasses Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Excel Glasses Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Excel Glasses Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 09 Mar ‘15

What is the CAGR of Excel Glasses Ltd?

Excel Glasses Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -30.90%, 3 Years at -47.00%, 1 Year at -47.43%, 6 Month at 0.00%, 3 Month at 9.52% and 1 Month at -4.17%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Excel Glasses Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Excel Glasses Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 27.46 %
Institutions - 2.73 %
Public - 69.82 %

