SectorGlass & Glass Products
Open₹0.92
Prev. Close₹0.96
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.92
Day's Low₹0.92
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-10.15
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.56
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
7.13
7.13
7.13
7.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-79.48
-83.14
-51.73
-46.4
Net Worth
-72.35
-76.01
-44.6
-39.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
-0.35
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-7.57
-31.4
-0.84
-0.95
Depreciation
-6.45
-31.64
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.69
4.63
-4.68
-0.24
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
129.51
44.83
-37.86
-78.32
EBIT growth
-76.49
14,063.2
-38.87
-78.93
Net profit growth
-111.65
3,637.43
-12.23
-63.46
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Asahi India Glass Ltd
ASAHIINDIA
813.95
|56.92
|19,787.12
|91.38
|0.25
|1,079.45
|113
Borosil Renewables Ltd
BORORENEW
512.9
|202.73
|6,794.22
|33.13
|0
|327.23
|82.23
Borosil Ltd
BOROLTD
333.9
|61.72
|3,991.82
|11.15
|0
|270.18
|67.56
La Opala RG Ltd
LAOPALA
252.65
|29.04
|2,804.42
|25.69
|0
|77.1
|74.26
Borosil Scientific Ltd
BOROSCI
160.7
|40.79
|1,429.36
|14.17
|0
|117.7
|47.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Surendran Nair
Director
Tribhuvnan Kashinath Pandey
Director
Jaya Kumar Chettiyar
Director
Ramadas K Kamat
Director
Beena K Abdul Jabar
Director
Venugopal B Karta
Company Secretary
Arpita Jain
Udaya Nagar,
Pathirapally,
Kerala - 688521
Tel: 91-477-2258671-5
Website: http://www.excelglasses.com
Email: eglmumbai18@gmail.com
Unit I Luthra Indus.,
Andheri Kurla Road, SafedPool Andheri(E),
Mumbai - 400072
Tel: 91-22-22641376/22702
Website: www.sharexindia.com
Email: info@sharexindia.com/invstor@sharexindia.com
Summary
Excel Glasses (EGL) was established in Jul.70 as a joint sector unit with the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) and Excel Productions as joint promoters. In Aug.84, the controlli...
Reports by Excel Glasses Ltd
