Excel Glasses Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.92
(-4.17%)
Mar 9, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

-0.35

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Other costs

-0.39

-0.33

-0.22

-0.36

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

0

Operating profit

-0.75

-0.33

-0.22

-0.36

OPM

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

-6.45

-31.64

0

0

Interest expense

-0.33

-0.6

-0.62

-0.6

Other income

-0.02

1.16

0.01

0.01

Profit before tax

-7.57

-31.4

-0.84

-0.95

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-7.57

-31.4

-0.84

-0.95

Exceptional items

11.23

0

0

0

Net profit

3.66

-31.4

-0.84

-0.95

yoy growth (%)

-111.65

3,637.43

-12.23

-63.46

NPM

0

0

0

0

