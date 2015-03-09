Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Asahi India Glass Ltd
ASAHIINDIA
813.95
|56.92
|19,787.12
|91.38
|0.25
|1,079.45
|113
Borosil Renewables Ltd
BORORENEW
512.9
|202.73
|6,794.22
|33.13
|0
|327.23
|82.23
Borosil Ltd
BOROLTD
333.9
|61.72
|3,991.82
|11.15
|0
|270.18
|67.56
La Opala RG Ltd
LAOPALA
252.65
|29.04
|2,804.42
|25.69
|0
|77.1
|74.26
Borosil Scientific Ltd
BOROSCI
160.7
|40.79
|1,429.36
|14.17
|0
|117.7
|47.24
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.