Excel Glasses Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-7.57
-31.4
-0.84
-0.95
Depreciation
-6.45
-31.64
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.69
4.63
-4.68
-0.24
Other operating items
Operating
-13.33
-58.41
-5.52
-1.19
Capital expenditure
0
-0.15
0
0
Free cash flow
-13.33
-58.56
-5.52
-1.19
Equity raised
-166.28
-103.46
-97.28
-90.88
Investing
-0.03
0.02
0.09
0
Financing
146.72
159.38
154.22
152.74
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-32.93
-2.63
51.5
60.66
