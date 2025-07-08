iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Excel Glasses Ltd Company Summary

0.92
(-4.17%)
Mar 9, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Excel Glasses Ltd Summary

Excel Glasses (EGL) was established in Jul.70 as a joint sector unit with the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) and Excel Productions as joint promoters. In Aug.84, the controlling interest was acquired by the Somanis of the Parijat group.EGL manufactures flint glass bottles and containers. The main users are in the food, pharmaceutical and alcohol industries Smithkline Beecham Consumer Products (Horlicks), McDowells, Balaji Distilleries, Cadbury, etc. In Nov.85, the capacity of 12,000 tpa was enhanced to 30,000 tpa. The factory was upgraded and modernised to international standards. In 1994, it expanded its facilities (cost : Rs 22 cr), increasing the capacity to 49,000 tpa. EGL implemented another expansion plan (Rs 38 cr) from 70 tpd to 170 tpd, which commenced production on Mar.95. With this modernisation and expansion, the company is producing bottles of smaller and more flexible sizes, where value-addition and margins are better.A rights issue was made for 53,60,625 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each in 2000-01. The company issued 11% Cumulative Preference Shares of 20500 nos to IFCI during March 2002.

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.