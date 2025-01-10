Family Care Hospitals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
54.01
54.01
32.1
32.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.36
-8.21
-17.86
-23.03
Net Worth
58.37
45.8
14.24
9.07
Minority Interest
Debt
3.65
4.32
4.26
5.5
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.53
0.23
0
0
Total Liabilities
62.55
50.35
18.5
14.57
Fixed Assets
6.02
7.03
6.91
8.1
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
39.08
24.05
11.38
6.02
Inventories
0.64
0.25
0.15
0.3
Inventory Days
1.3
3.09
Sundry Debtors
34.02
29.02
21.46
9.03
Debtor Days
186.2
93.22
Other Current Assets
11.82
19
11.11
2.5
Sundry Creditors
-4.89
-15.66
-15.35
-2.16
Creditor Days
133.19
22.29
Other Current Liabilities
-2.51
-8.56
-5.99
-3.65
Cash
17.46
19.28
0.21
0.44
Total Assets
62.56
50.36
18.5
14.56
