Summary

Family Care Hospitals Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company in the name of Pharma Offset Limited. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed from Pharma Offset Limited to Pharma Com (India) Limited in June, 2000. Again, it was changed from Pharma Com (India) Limited to Count N Denier (India) Limited in March, 2012. Further, it got changed from Count N Denier (India) Limited to Scandent Imaging Limited in June, 2015 and from Scandent Imaging Limited to Family Care Hospitals Limited in June, 2022.Established in 1982 as a partnership firm, Pharma Offset became a public limited company in Sep.94. It was promoted by Rashmikant C Doshi and Uday M Raval. The Company is presently engaged in Healthcare Services business.The company undertook an expansion-cum-modernisation programme in 1994-95. It came out with a public issue in Jan.95 to part-finance the project. Pharma Offset supplies its products to reputed pharmaceutical companies like Lyka Labs, Dolphin Laboratories and to multi-nationals like Parke-Davis, Sandoz, Merind, Fulford (India), etc. The company has entered into a firm tie-up with Lyka Labs and Dolphin Laboratories for an offtake of upto 60% of the expanded capacity.In 1998-99, the company commenced an additional activity of trading in chemicals and bulk drugs.During the year 1999-2000, the company has changed its name to Pharma Com (India) Ltd.In 2018, the Company started two hospitals with the name of Family Care Hospitals (FCH) in Mira

