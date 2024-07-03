iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Family Care Hospitals Ltd Share Price

6.47
(-2.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:59:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open6.79
  • Day's High6.79
  • 52 Wk High10.34
  • Prev. Close6.66
  • Day's Low6.45
  • 52 Wk Low 6.11
  • Turnover (lac)3.48
  • P/E0.87
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value2.67
  • EPS7.64
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)34.95
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Family Care Hospitals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

6.79

Prev. Close

6.66

Turnover(Lac.)

3.48

Day's High

6.79

Day's Low

6.45

52 Week's High

10.34

52 Week's Low

6.11

Book Value

2.67

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

34.95

P/E

0.87

EPS

7.64

Divi. Yield

0

Family Care Hospitals Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

30 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Family Care Hospitals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Family Care Hospitals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:08 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 18.53%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 18.53%

Non-Promoter- 0.09%

Institutions: 0.08%

Non-Institutions: 81.37%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Family Care Hospitals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

54.01

54.01

32.1

32.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.36

-8.21

-17.86

-23.03

Net Worth

58.37

45.8

14.24

9.07

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

42.06

35.35

13.24

5.18

yoy growth (%)

18.97

166.91

155.3

188.56

Raw materials

-14.64

-3.71

-0.71

-0.11

As % of sales

34.81

10.51

5.42

2.16

Employee costs

-3.71

-3.46

-2.72

-1.17

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

7.06

5.65

0.03

1.08

Depreciation

-1.43

-1.41

-1.27

-0.39

Tax paid

-1.86

-1.57

0

-0.22

Working capital

6.98

3.08

8

-5.3

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

18.97

166.91

155.3

188.56

Op profit growth

9.94

268.36

58.35

405.84

EBIT growth

16.37

642.26

-27.37

478.32

Net profit growth

27.6

14,214.82

-96.68

444.17

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Family Care Hospitals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,176.4

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,301.5

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.65

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

857.5

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,090.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Family Care Hospitals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Dhananjay Parikh

Non Executive Director

Lucy Massey

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mohini Waghade

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Family Care Hospitals Ltd

Summary

Family Care Hospitals Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company in the name of Pharma Offset Limited. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed from Pharma Offset Limited to Pharma Com (India) Limited in June, 2000. Again, it was changed from Pharma Com (India) Limited to Count N Denier (India) Limited in March, 2012. Further, it got changed from Count N Denier (India) Limited to Scandent Imaging Limited in June, 2015 and from Scandent Imaging Limited to Family Care Hospitals Limited in June, 2022.Established in 1982 as a partnership firm, Pharma Offset became a public limited company in Sep.94. It was promoted by Rashmikant C Doshi and Uday M Raval. The Company is presently engaged in Healthcare Services business.The company undertook an expansion-cum-modernisation programme in 1994-95. It came out with a public issue in Jan.95 to part-finance the project. Pharma Offset supplies its products to reputed pharmaceutical companies like Lyka Labs, Dolphin Laboratories and to multi-nationals like Parke-Davis, Sandoz, Merind, Fulford (India), etc. The company has entered into a firm tie-up with Lyka Labs and Dolphin Laboratories for an offtake of upto 60% of the expanded capacity.In 1998-99, the company commenced an additional activity of trading in chemicals and bulk drugs.During the year 1999-2000, the company has changed its name to Pharma Com (India) Ltd.In 2018, the Company started two hospitals with the name of Family Care Hospitals (FCH) in Mira
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Family Care Hospitals Ltd share price today?

The Family Care Hospitals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.47 today.

What is the Market Cap of Family Care Hospitals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Family Care Hospitals Ltd is ₹34.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Family Care Hospitals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Family Care Hospitals Ltd is 0.87 and 2.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Family Care Hospitals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Family Care Hospitals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Family Care Hospitals Ltd is ₹6.11 and ₹10.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Family Care Hospitals Ltd?

Family Care Hospitals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -9.74%, 3 Years at -30.25%, 1 Year at -25.17%, 6 Month at -12.94%, 3 Month at -13.73% and 1 Month at -5.80%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Family Care Hospitals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Family Care Hospitals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 18.54 %
Institutions - 0.09 %
Public - 81.37 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Family Care Hospitals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.