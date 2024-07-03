Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHealthcare
Open₹6.79
Prev. Close₹6.66
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.48
Day's High₹6.79
Day's Low₹6.45
52 Week's High₹10.34
52 Week's Low₹6.11
Book Value₹2.67
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)34.95
P/E0.87
EPS7.64
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
54.01
54.01
32.1
32.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.36
-8.21
-17.86
-23.03
Net Worth
58.37
45.8
14.24
9.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
42.06
35.35
13.24
5.18
yoy growth (%)
18.97
166.91
155.3
188.56
Raw materials
-14.64
-3.71
-0.71
-0.11
As % of sales
34.81
10.51
5.42
2.16
Employee costs
-3.71
-3.46
-2.72
-1.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
7.06
5.65
0.03
1.08
Depreciation
-1.43
-1.41
-1.27
-0.39
Tax paid
-1.86
-1.57
0
-0.22
Working capital
6.98
3.08
8
-5.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.97
166.91
155.3
188.56
Op profit growth
9.94
268.36
58.35
405.84
EBIT growth
16.37
642.26
-27.37
478.32
Net profit growth
27.6
14,214.82
-96.68
444.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,176.4
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,301.5
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.65
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
857.5
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,090.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Dhananjay Parikh
Non Executive Director
Lucy Massey
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mohini Waghade
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Family Care Hospitals Ltd
Summary
Family Care Hospitals Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company in the name of Pharma Offset Limited. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed from Pharma Offset Limited to Pharma Com (India) Limited in June, 2000. Again, it was changed from Pharma Com (India) Limited to Count N Denier (India) Limited in March, 2012. Further, it got changed from Count N Denier (India) Limited to Scandent Imaging Limited in June, 2015 and from Scandent Imaging Limited to Family Care Hospitals Limited in June, 2022.Established in 1982 as a partnership firm, Pharma Offset became a public limited company in Sep.94. It was promoted by Rashmikant C Doshi and Uday M Raval. The Company is presently engaged in Healthcare Services business.The company undertook an expansion-cum-modernisation programme in 1994-95. It came out with a public issue in Jan.95 to part-finance the project. Pharma Offset supplies its products to reputed pharmaceutical companies like Lyka Labs, Dolphin Laboratories and to multi-nationals like Parke-Davis, Sandoz, Merind, Fulford (India), etc. The company has entered into a firm tie-up with Lyka Labs and Dolphin Laboratories for an offtake of upto 60% of the expanded capacity.In 1998-99, the company commenced an additional activity of trading in chemicals and bulk drugs.During the year 1999-2000, the company has changed its name to Pharma Com (India) Ltd.In 2018, the Company started two hospitals with the name of Family Care Hospitals (FCH) in Mira
The Family Care Hospitals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.47 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Family Care Hospitals Ltd is ₹34.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Family Care Hospitals Ltd is 0.87 and 2.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Family Care Hospitals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Family Care Hospitals Ltd is ₹6.11 and ₹10.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Family Care Hospitals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -9.74%, 3 Years at -30.25%, 1 Year at -25.17%, 6 Month at -12.94%, 3 Month at -13.73% and 1 Month at -5.80%.
