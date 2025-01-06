Family Care Hospitals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
7.06
5.65
0.03
1.08
Depreciation
-1.43
-1.41
-1.27
-0.39
Tax paid
-1.86
-1.57
0
-0.22
Working capital
6.98
3.08
8
-5.3
Other operating items
Operating
10.74
5.73
6.75
-4.83
Capital expenditure
0.18
-0.04
4.5
5.19
Free cash flow
10.92
5.68
11.25
0.35
Equity raised
-46.08
-54.19
-54.26
-56.01
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
7.42
9.97
9.25
0.18
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-27.74
-38.53
-33.76
-55.48
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.