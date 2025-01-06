iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Family Care Hospitals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6.46
(-3.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Family Care Hospitals Ltd

Family Care FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

7.06

5.65

0.03

1.08

Depreciation

-1.43

-1.41

-1.27

-0.39

Tax paid

-1.86

-1.57

0

-0.22

Working capital

6.98

3.08

8

-5.3

Other operating items

Operating

10.74

5.73

6.75

-4.83

Capital expenditure

0.18

-0.04

4.5

5.19

Free cash flow

10.92

5.68

11.25

0.35

Equity raised

-46.08

-54.19

-54.26

-56.01

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

7.42

9.97

9.25

0.18

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-27.74

-38.53

-33.76

-55.48

Family Care : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Family Care Hospitals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.