Family Care Hospitals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.68
(3.09%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:29:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

42.06

35.35

13.24

5.18

yoy growth (%)

18.97

166.91

155.3

188.56

Raw materials

-14.64

-3.71

-0.71

-0.11

As % of sales

34.81

10.51

5.42

2.16

Employee costs

-3.71

-3.46

-2.72

-1.17

As % of sales

8.84

9.78

20.58

22.73

Other costs

-15.08

-20.34

-7.67

-2.55

As % of sales (Other Cost)

35.86

57.53

57.92

49.21

Operating profit

8.61

7.83

2.12

1.34

OPM

20.47

22.16

16.05

25.88

Depreciation

-1.43

-1.41

-1.27

-0.39

Interest expense

-0.42

-0.78

-0.82

-0.11

Other income

0.31

0.01

0.01

0.24

Profit before tax

7.06

5.65

0.03

1.08

Taxes

-1.86

-1.57

0

-0.22

Tax rate

-26.4

-27.91

-25.99

-20.66

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.19

4.07

0.02

0.85

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

5.19

4.07

0.02

0.85

yoy growth (%)

27.6

14,214.82

-96.68

444.17

NPM

12.35

11.52

0.21

16.52

