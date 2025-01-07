Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
42.06
35.35
13.24
5.18
yoy growth (%)
18.97
166.91
155.3
188.56
Raw materials
-14.64
-3.71
-0.71
-0.11
As % of sales
34.81
10.51
5.42
2.16
Employee costs
-3.71
-3.46
-2.72
-1.17
As % of sales
8.84
9.78
20.58
22.73
Other costs
-15.08
-20.34
-7.67
-2.55
As % of sales (Other Cost)
35.86
57.53
57.92
49.21
Operating profit
8.61
7.83
2.12
1.34
OPM
20.47
22.16
16.05
25.88
Depreciation
-1.43
-1.41
-1.27
-0.39
Interest expense
-0.42
-0.78
-0.82
-0.11
Other income
0.31
0.01
0.01
0.24
Profit before tax
7.06
5.65
0.03
1.08
Taxes
-1.86
-1.57
0
-0.22
Tax rate
-26.4
-27.91
-25.99
-20.66
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.19
4.07
0.02
0.85
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
5.19
4.07
0.02
0.85
yoy growth (%)
27.6
14,214.82
-96.68
444.17
NPM
12.35
11.52
0.21
16.52
