Family Care Hospitals Ltd Board Meeting

Family Care CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Jan 202513 Jan 2025
This is to inform that the following matters were transacted at the Board Meeting held on 13 January 2025: 1. Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer 2. Reconstitution of Committees.
Board Meeting30 Nov 202430 Nov 2024
Intimation pursuant to Reg 30 of LODR Regulations 2015 for Appointment of Additional Independent Director on Board
Board Meeting12 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Family Care Hospitals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The quarterly Un-audited Financials and Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30-09-2024 The Board has approved the Standalone Un-audited Financials along with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30 September 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting23 Sep 202423 Sep 2024
The Board of Directors at its Meeting held on Monday, 23rd September 2024 considered and after due deliberation, approved the following agenda items as attached in the intimation.
Board Meeting6 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
Family Care Hospitals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 6th September 2024 through video conferencing/other audio-visual means inter alia to transact the following businesses; To fix Date Place Time & Book Closure date for the Annual General Meeting of the Company & to determine the cut-off date for ascertaining the name of the shareholders entitled to cast their votes To approve Draft Notice and Annual Report of the Annual General Meeting for the FY 2023-2024 To appoint M/s. Mukesh Siroya and Co. Practicing Company Secretary as a scrutinizer for conducting E-voting ? To transact other incidental and ancillary matters as may be decided by the board. The Board of Directors at its Meeting held on Friday 6th September 2024 considered, and after due deliberation, approved the agenda items relating to the Annual General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement dated on 06/09/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Family Care Hospitals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. To transact other incidental and ancillary matters as may be decided by the board. Further Outcome Of The Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting12 Jul 20245 Jul 2024
Family Care Hospitals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to provisions of Regulations 29 of the SEBI Listing Regulations we wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday July 12 2024 inter alia to consider and evaluate a proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of one or more instruments including equity shares convertible securities of any description and/or warrants on rights / preferential issue or any other permissible method and/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required. In furtherance to our intimation dated 5th July, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. 12th July, 2024, has considered and approved the items as notified in the Outcome attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.07.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
Family Care Hospitals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. to consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report thereon for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. to consider and evaluate a proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of one or more instruments including equity shares convertible securities of any description and/or warrants on rights / preferential issue or any other permissible method and/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required. 3. to transact other incidental and ancillary matters as may be decided by the board. Family Care Hospitals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In continuation to our letter dated May 21, 2024, regarding intimation of the date of the Board Meeting of the Company, which was scheduled to be held on May 28, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 (Audited Financial Results) along with Auditors Reports. We hereby inform you that the said meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will have to be postponed to May 29, 2024 due to unavoidable reasons. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024) The Board has approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31 March, 2024, the audited Statement of Assets and Liabilities and the audited Cash .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting17 Apr 20249 Apr 2024
Family Care Hospitals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation under Regulation 29(1)(d) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as Amended (SEBI Listing Regulations) - Board Meeting to be held on April 15 2024 Company informs BSE that the Board Meeting held today on Monday, 15th April 2024 is adjourned for Wednesday, 17th April 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.04.2024) Board Meeting rescheduled to be held on April 17, 2024 stands cancelled. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/04/2024)
Board Meeting20 Feb 202415 Feb 2024
Family Care Hospitals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to the Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 20th February 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the proposal of raising of funds by issuing of securities on preferential basis or through any other permissible mode and/ or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate subject to such regulatory approvals as may be required Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 20th February 2024, pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/02/2024)
Board Meeting31 Jan 202423 Jan 2024
Family Care Hospitals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon for the Third Quarter ended 31st December 2023; 2. To transact other incidental and ancillary matters as may be decided by the board. 1. The Board has approved the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon for the Third Quarter ended 31st December 2023. 2. The Board has confirmed and noted that Mr. Gautam Deshpande has only been handling matters related to Dental Division of the Company, in the capacity of the CEO. The same is being reported as explicitly required by the Authorities. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.01.2024)

Family Care: Related News

No Record Found

