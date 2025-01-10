FDC Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.28
16.59
16.88
16.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,080.92
1,964.15
1,931.8
1,705.28
Net Worth
2,097.2
1,980.74
1,948.68
1,722.16
Minority Interest
Debt
20.27
27.67
31.43
14.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
21.87
18.65
23.01
22.36
Total Liabilities
2,139.34
2,027.06
2,003.12
1,758.56
Fixed Assets
937.27
892.77
805.32
704.23
Intangible Assets
Investments
849.73
806.01
885.72
790.42
Deferred Tax Asset Net
10.93
13.03
13.13
11.04
Networking Capital
319.77
294.45
266.9
226.01
Inventories
383.47
323.34
303.63
213.27
Inventory Days
58.72
Sundry Debtors
114.61
121.25
79.71
107.8
Debtor Days
29.68
Other Current Assets
151.91
171.25
147.81
100.38
Sundry Creditors
-184.63
-179.02
-136.26
-76.66
Creditor Days
21.11
Other Current Liabilities
-145.59
-142.37
-127.99
-118.78
Cash
21.65
20.8
32.06
26.86
Total Assets
2,139.35
2,027.06
2,003.13
1,758.56
