|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,325.44
1,331.09
1,062.19
1,008.91
yoy growth (%)
-0.42
25.31
5.28
2.23
Raw materials
-412.05
-424.53
-349.97
-336.73
As % of sales
31.08
31.89
32.94
33.37
Employee costs
-294.31
-276.18
-215.46
-189.93
As % of sales
22.2
20.74
20.28
18.82
Other costs
-294.75
-346.79
-277.64
-240.29
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.23
26.05
26.13
23.81
Operating profit
324.32
283.58
219.1
241.95
OPM
24.46
21.3
20.62
23.98
Depreciation
-37.62
-37.36
-35.03
-34.52
Interest expense
-3.4
-3.41
-1.4
-1.4
Other income
97.14
82.65
51.24
49.64
Profit before tax
380.45
325.45
233.9
255.66
Taxes
-85.96
-78.68
-65.59
-62.71
Tax rate
-22.59
-24.17
-28.04
-24.53
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
294.48
246.77
168.31
192.95
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-5.88
Net profit
294.48
246.77
168.31
187.06
yoy growth (%)
19.33
46.61
-10.02
10.75
NPM
22.21
18.53
15.84
18.54
