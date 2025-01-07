iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

FDC Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

505.6
(1.63%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:19:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR FDC Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,325.44

1,331.09

1,062.19

1,008.91

yoy growth (%)

-0.42

25.31

5.28

2.23

Raw materials

-412.05

-424.53

-349.97

-336.73

As % of sales

31.08

31.89

32.94

33.37

Employee costs

-294.31

-276.18

-215.46

-189.93

As % of sales

22.2

20.74

20.28

18.82

Other costs

-294.75

-346.79

-277.64

-240.29

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.23

26.05

26.13

23.81

Operating profit

324.32

283.58

219.1

241.95

OPM

24.46

21.3

20.62

23.98

Depreciation

-37.62

-37.36

-35.03

-34.52

Interest expense

-3.4

-3.41

-1.4

-1.4

Other income

97.14

82.65

51.24

49.64

Profit before tax

380.45

325.45

233.9

255.66

Taxes

-85.96

-78.68

-65.59

-62.71

Tax rate

-22.59

-24.17

-28.04

-24.53

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

294.48

246.77

168.31

192.95

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-5.88

Net profit

294.48

246.77

168.31

187.06

yoy growth (%)

19.33

46.61

-10.02

10.75

NPM

22.21

18.53

15.84

18.54

FDC : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR FDC Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.